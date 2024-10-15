UPDATE: Detroiters was not added to Netflix’s lineup on October 15th, as had been advertised. The show was added in the middle of the day on October 16th, a day after the writing of this article. You can read the original article as it was published below.

Tuesday was supposed to be the day that one of the funniest comedy shows of the last 10 years was added to Netflix’s lineup. Detroiters, the Comedy Central series starring and co-created by Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson, is sadly nowhere to be found on the streaming service. Fans of Detroiters, or the Netflix hit I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson, opened the service on Tuesday morning to find nothing but disappointment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix had previously announced on social media that Detroiters would indeed be added to its lineup on October 15th. That was still true just a couple of weeks ago, when Netflix’s October newsletter confirmed the arrival date for Detroiters. But there is no Detroiters on Netflix, and that initial announcement post seems to have been deleted by the streamer.

So does that mean Detroiters isn’t coming to Netflix after all? Will it just be arriving on a different day? Well, those are great questions, the answers to which haven’t been made available at this time. According to Uproxx, Detroiters is no longer being added on Tuesday, but that’s all the information they have. ComicBook reached out to Netflix for comment.

This news is definitely a bummer for a lot of folks, as there was some serious excitement around Detroiters making its way to the country’s most popular streaming service. Netflix is already the home to I Think You Should Leave, which has become something of a phenomenon over the course of its three seasons. Robinson co-created and stars in the sketch comedy series, and Richardson appears as a regular guest, often in the most memorable sketches. There are tons of ITYSL fans that haven’t ever seen Detroiters and were looking forward to correcting that this week. They’ll unfortunately have to wait a little longer.

If you’re not familiar, Detroiters is a scripted comedy series that ran for two seasons on Comedy Central, airing in 2017 and 2018. It follows two best friends (played by Robinson and Richardson) who run a floundering marketing firm in Detroit. Both of the Detroiters stars co-created the series alongside Joe Kelly and I Think You Should Leave co-creator Zach Kanin.

Given how popular I Think You Should Leave has been on Netflix over the last few years, many have been expecting Detroiters to do pretty well for the service once it arrives. The series features the same stars, similar style of humor, and a lot of the same creatives. It should have a built-in audience if and when it does arrive on Netflix.