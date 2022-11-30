Netflix's Emily in Paris Season 3 Trailer Gives a Shoutout to Golden Girls

Emily in Paris has a trailer for Season 3 and there's a Golden Girls reference that sneaks in there at the end. This series is no stranger to poking fun at the cultural difference that Lily Collins goes through while dealing with a new environment. But, hearing "thank you for being a friend" is almost immediately followed by "traveled down the road and back again" for a certain type of American millennial. The clip also focuses on that ongoing tension with Gabriel and the idea that maybe Paris isn't the place for Emily after all. It's an existential crisis season and that makes a ton of sense after the last two entries! Still, there's a Season 4, so there has to be a decision made at some point or there won't be any hijinks abroad next year. Hopefully, those adventures can include references to the Golden Girls theme song as well. Check out the clip for yourself down below!

Collins actually laid out what Season 3 was about in a recent conversation with Vogue France. "The first season was about Emily, and the next one is about her personal identity," she explained. "Season 3 offers the other characters the opportunity to develop their characters. I've been very lucky to be a part of a show that is like one long love letter to Paris and French culture. In the new episodes, we were also able to shoot in Provence..."

Why Is The Show So Polarizing For Viewers?

Series star Lucas Bravo actually addressed the mercurial response to the show in an interview with The Guardian. He's not wrong when he calls Emily in Paris a "love it or hate it" show. On social media, people let their opinions be felt in the positive or negative when it came to the series. But, Netflix must have seen something tremendous in the numbers to give it both Season 3 and Season 4 at the same time. Check out his comments for yourself.

"People loved it or loved to hate it," Bravo said. "I defend it not just because it's my project, but cliches are often cliches because they are rooted in truth. Of course, they are amplified through the vision of Darren: everything is bigger and bubblier and more colourful. But it's his signature. It's pure escapism, a fantasy world."

Here's how Netflix describes the upcoming group of episodes: "Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides."

Did you catch that fun nod to the sitcom? Let us know down in the comments!