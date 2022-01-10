The Netflix hit series Emily in Paris has been renewed for two more seasons, meaning fans can continue to watch Emily’s adventures for not only Season 3 but also Season 4. The streamer made the announcement on social media, sharing a smiling photo of star Lily Collins and the caption, “Emily in Paris has been renewed for Season 3 — and Season 4!” The second season debuted December 22, 2021 on the Global Netflix Top 10 and topped the list across 94 countries with 107.6M hours viewed between December 22nd and December 26th. Season 1 also made the Global Top 10 reemerging on the list across 53 countries.

Creator and executive producer Darren Star helms Emily in Paris, which features Emily moving from her home in Chicago to Paris when the business she works for acquires a French luxury marketing company. Season 2 follows Emily as she is more familiar with her Paris living, but still encounters some troubles when navigating the idiosyncrasies of French life. After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her. Executive producers on the series include Tony Hernandez (JAX Media), Lilly Burns (JAX Media), and Andrew Fleming.

Emily in Paris has been renewed for Season 3 — and Season 4! 🍾 pic.twitter.com/3zqj36vmnO — Netflix (@netflix) January 10, 2022

Lily Collins reprises her role as Emily Cooper, alongside returning series regulars Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie, recurring guest star Kate Walsh, and new cast members Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O. Harris, and Arnaud Binard.

The surprising renewal of Emily in Paris for Seasons 3 and 4 comes at a time when people are paying close attention to what specific series Netflix chooses to renew. The company is known for canceling fan-favorites series like the live-action Cowboy Bebop without giving an explanation, leaving fans to wonder why the choices are being made. However, many reports state how Netflix studies its metrics, weighing how a show keeps readers plugged into its ecosystem, along with maintaining viewers to keep streaming and increasing its numbers.

Luckily, two more seasons of Emily in Paris are guaranteed, so all fans have to do is wait for word on when Season 3 will begin filming.

