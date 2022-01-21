Popular Netflix Series Jumps to the Top of Streaming Charts With Season 2

Netflix’s crop of original programs have continued to find ways to surprise audiences, from shocking dramas to endearing comedies. According to recent reports from Nielsen, one of the streaming service’s most recent premieres might have become a bonafide hit — the sophomore season of Emily in Paris. For the week of December 20th through December 26th, all twenty episodes of Emily in Paris were reportedly streamed a total of 938 million minutes. This puts the series tied at second place for Nielsen’s streaming numbers for the week, with the six episodes of Disney+’s Hawkeye also being streamed for 938 million minutes. Fellow Netflix series The Witcher reached the top of the list with a total of 2,734 million minutes.

This lines up with the numbers that already surrounded Emily in Paris‘ Season 2 debut, with the series topping the Global Netflix Top 10 list across 94 countries, with 107.6 million hours between December 22nd December 26th. The series has already been seen as a hit for Netflix, with the streaming service confirming earlier this month that it had been renewed for a third and fourth season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Creator and executive producer Darren Star helms Emily in Paris, which features Emily moving from her home in Chicago to Paris when the business she works for acquires a French luxury marketing company. Season 2 follows Emily as she is more familiar with her Paris living, but still encounters some troubles when navigating the idiosyncrasies of French life. After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her. Executive producers on the series include Tony Hernandez (JAX Media), Lilly Burns (JAX Media), and Andrew Fleming.

“The overall tone of Emily in Paris was something that I’d been wanting to find for a long time, but it’s hard when it comes to romantic comedies,” Collins explained in a recent interview with Vogue France. “There are so many different shades, and it’s about finding the one that works the most for you.”

Lily Collins reprises her role as Emily Cooper, alongside returning series regulars Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie, recurring guest star Kate Walsh, and new cast members Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O. Harris, and Arnaud Binard.

The first two seasons of Emily in Paris are available to stream exclusively on Netflix.