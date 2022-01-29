Cher Sings Golden Girls Theme Song For Celebrating Betty White on NBC

Cher will be singing the Golden Girls theme song for Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl on NBC this month. The legend put out a clip from her performance on social media and the fans are loving it. Since White’s passing, the love has not stopped from that day on. Celebrities, social media influencers, regular fans have all shared their memories of the Golden Girls star. NBC is airing the special on the 31st and it will stream the next day on Peacock. The network says it will “include clips that best capture White’s irreverent one, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades long career.” It’s fun to think back on any of her stints and consider the lives that were touched by her comedic timing and warm spirit. Check out Cher’s big tribute down below.

In a previous statement her agent Jeff Witjas said, “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much,” he continued. “I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

Just last month, Betty White: A Celebration producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein confirmed that the release of the movie would go on as planned.

“During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer. We are thankful for the many decades of delight she brought to everyone. Betty always said she was the “luckiest broad on two feet’ to have had a career as long as she did,” they said in a statement for Fathom. “And honestly, we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long. We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life—and experience what made her such a national treasure.”

Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl gets going January 31 on NBC and streams February 1 on Peacock.

