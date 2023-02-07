Netflix has released the latest batch of weekly data revealing what subscribers have been watching for the past week, and one series has made a big mark. According to the streamer, hit series Ginny & Georgia season 2 has managed to leap onto the All-Time Top 10 English-Language TV Series list for Netflix, kicking out 13 Reasons Why season 2, which had been sitting on the bubble of the list for some time. The good news for Ginny & Georgia is that its status as a surprise hit for the streamer in its second season is clearly solidified now, the bad news, it's now on the edge of getting kicked out of the Top 10 almost immediately.

Season two of the comedy-drama series premiered on January 5 on the service and in its first 28 Days of Release (Netflix's preferred method of tracking viewership) the series was watched over 504 million hours by subscribers around the world. In its first week the series was watched over 180 million hours, giving it the biggest week of 2023 so far, with viewership only piling up since then. Even with the most recent week of data, marking the show's fifth week of release, it's still the #2 most watched show on Netflix with over 38 million hours viewed. Ginny & Georgia is showing remarkable hold for viewers, not quite to Wednesday levels but not dissimilar either. A renewal seems all but guaranteed in the not-too-distant future.

You can find the full All-Time Top 10 Netflix Series (English Language) below.