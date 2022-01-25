Don’t Look Up Fails to Pass Red Notice for #1 Movie on Netflix

Netflix has updated their Top 10 viewership metrics website this week and with it officially confirmed that their most recent hit Don’t Look Up has failed to pass Red Notice for the coveted slot of #1 Movie of All-Time on the streaming platform. In terms of how they measure that specific metric, Netflix lists their Top movies based on the hours they’ve been streamed within their first 28 days of release, a similar timeframe to a typical film’s success in theatrical exhibition. Red Notice managed to be watched 364.02 million hours in that window while Don’t Look Up was streamed 359.78 million hours, just a hair below it, stuck at #2.

When looking at the weekly numbers for Don’t Look Up that have been released by Netflix you might think that the film had taken the top spot. In the first week it was released the Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence-starring movie was streamed 111 million hours (the film was only available the final three days of that week), leaping to 152 million hours in week two (its first full week of release). Week three added 58.2 million hours to its total with week four adding another 28.3 million. Finally the film’s fifth week of release, covering the final four days of the film’s “first 28 day” window, added 17 million hours to its tally. Adding all those together gives us a sum of 366 million hours, 7 of these 17 million hours were after the 28 day window had closed.

The complete list of Top 10 (English-speaking) films on Netflix all-time are:

Red Notice – 364,020,000 hours streamed in first 28 days Don’t Look Up – 359,780,000 hours streamed in first 28 days

Bird Box – 282,020,000 hours streamed in first 28 days Extraction – 231,340,000 hours streamed in first 28 days The Unforgivable – 214,700,000 hours streamed in first 28 days The Irishman – 214,570,000 hours streamed in first 28 days The Kissing Booth 2 – 209,250,000 hours streamed in first 28 days 6 Underground – 205,470,000 hours streamed in first 28 days

Spenser Confidential – 197,320,000 hours streamed in first 28 days Enola Holmes – 189,900,000 hours streamed in first 28 days

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence lead the ensemble which also includes several other Academy Award winners and nominees including Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, plus Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Tyler Perry, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley.