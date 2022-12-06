Netflix's Wednesday Lands on All Time Top 10 TV Shows

After just two weeks on Netflix, the hit new series Wednesday has leapt onto the streamer's Top 10 English Language TV Shows of All Time list. The latest batch of viewership data from Netflix reveals that in its second week that Wednesday was watched over 411 million hours. When added with its week 1 total of 341 million hours streamed, the series has to date been watched for over 752 million hours according to Netflix. This pushes the series to the #3 position on the All Time list, dethroning Bridgerton: Season 2 and pushing Ozark Season 4 off the list entirely.

Based on previous metrics that Netflix has released, and with two weeks left on Wednesday's "First 28 Days" window, we can predict pretty safely that the series will cross 1 billion minutes streamed, and could very well meet that threshold this time next week. The biggest question will be if Wednesday's success will be able to match or exceed Netflix's Stranger Things season 4. Wednesday is currently on track to surpass recent hit DAHMER within the week, potentially matching up with Stranger Things in its final seven days. Check back here for more details on Wednesday's success as we learn about it, and look at the current Top 10 All Time English-language TV shows on Netflix below.

Has Netflix renewed Wednesday?

Despite the huge premiere numbers for the ne TV series, Netlfix has not yet renewed the hit show Wednesday. Despite that not being the case however, the creatives behind the series certainly have plans for more episodes, even teasing in one interview that they have ideas for at least three more seasons of the spinoff. Series sowrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar spoke to Variety about it before with Millar noting:

"For us, it's always looking at the future, and when we sit down to create a show, it's looking at multiple seasons, ideally. That's never expected, but that's the anticipation that hopefully the show is successful. So you always lay out at least three or four seasons' worth of potential storylines for the characters. It can evolve and change. Often, you want to see which characters or cast pop and who you like to write for. So you want to keep it open and organic enough to change it and evolve, but we certainly have a pretty clear runway of what we want to do in future seasons."