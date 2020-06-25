Hannibal Continues to Be One of the Most Popular Shows on Netflix

Earlier this month, Hannibal made its way to Netflix and fans around the country rejoiced. Fannibals have been hoping to see the series pop up on Netflix, especially if they didn't have Amazon Prime Video, and now they finally have the opportunity. Unsurprisingly, Netflix subscribers have spent most of June showing just how popular of a series Hannibal really is. The show has popped up on Netflix's Top 10 multiple times throughout the month, and it remains one of the most popular series on the entire service.

Thursday's edition of Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows includes Hannibal, proving that its popularity hasn't slowed down too much over the course of June. Hannibal barely made the list this time, coming in as the 10th most popular show on the site, but that's still a feat when you consider its competition. Several seasons of Netflix originals have come out over the last few weeks, while Hannibal is simply a show that went off the air three years ago. Even in the face of new and tough competition, Hannibal is hanging around at the bottom of the list.

The only other "older" shows that have had this kind of sustained success on Netflix since the Top 10 feature was introduced are The Office, a bonafide streaming staple, and Avatar, one of the most beloved animated series in history. Hannibal is keeping some incredible company.

Take a look below at how the entire TV Top 10 has has shaken out.