Hannibal Continues to Be One of the Most Popular Shows on Netflix
Earlier this month, Hannibal made its way to Netflix and fans around the country rejoiced. Fannibals have been hoping to see the series pop up on Netflix, especially if they didn't have Amazon Prime Video, and now they finally have the opportunity. Unsurprisingly, Netflix subscribers have spent most of June showing just how popular of a series Hannibal really is. The show has popped up on Netflix's Top 10 multiple times throughout the month, and it remains one of the most popular series on the entire service.
Thursday's edition of Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows includes Hannibal, proving that its popularity hasn't slowed down too much over the course of June. Hannibal barely made the list this time, coming in as the 10th most popular show on the site, but that's still a feat when you consider its competition. Several seasons of Netflix originals have come out over the last few weeks, while Hannibal is simply a show that went off the air three years ago. Even in the face of new and tough competition, Hannibal is hanging around at the bottom of the list.
The only other "older" shows that have had this kind of sustained success on Netflix since the Top 10 feature was introduced are The Office, a bonafide streaming staple, and Avatar, one of the most beloved animated series in history. Hannibal is keeping some incredible company.
Take a look below at how the entire TV Top 10 has has shaken out.
Floor Is Lava
"Teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains and swinging from chandeliers. Yes, really."
The Order
"Out to avenge his mother's death, a college student pledges a secret order and lands in a war between werewolves and practitioners of dark magic."
13 Reasons Why
"High school student Clay Jensen lands in the center of a series of heartbreaking mysteries set in motion by a friend's tragic suicide."
Avatar the Last Airbender
"Siblings Katara and Sokka wake young Aang from a long hibernation and learn he's an Avatar, whose air-bending powers can defeat the evil Fire Nation."
Space Force
"A four-star general begrudgingly teams up with an eccentric scientist to get the U.S. military's newest agency — Space Force — ready for lift-off."
The Office
"The hit comedy chronicles the foibles of disgruntled office workers -- led by deluded boss Michael Scott -- at the Dunder Mifflin paper company."
The Politician
"Rich kid Payton has always known he's going to be president. But first he has to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all: high school."
Sweet Magnolias
"Lifelong friends Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue lift each other up as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the small, Southern town of Serenity."
Fuller House
"The Tanner family's adventures continue as DJ Tanner-Fuller shares a home with her sister Stephanie and friend Kimmy who help raise her three boys."
