Netflix is About to Lose a Near-Perfect Rated Comedy Series After Only a Year

Netflix is at it again. And by “it,” we mean removing a series from its platform with seemingly no rhyme or reason. This time, it’s an instant cult-classic comedy that’s getting the axe after only a year on the platform—a seriously short run, even by the streamer’s standards. However, it turns out there is actually a reason for the removal: thanks to their licensing of series from other studios and streamers, as is the case with this show, there’s a relatively quick turnover. But only holding on to a show for a measly twelve months definitely doesn’t feel like the norm. So if you’re in the U.S, you’ve only got until July 10th to check it out.

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From the mind of Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad, Malcolm in the Middle), audiences were given Sneaky Pete, a dark, tense comedy that stars Giovanni Ribisi and Marin Ireland. And Sneaky Pete understood the assignment, pulling in impressive ratings with both critics and audiences, currently sitting at 96% and 91%, respectively, on Rotten Tomatoes. The series had already been available to stream on Prime Video since its initial release, making the viewership numbers it pulled in on Netflix during its year there even more impressive.

It’s a Series That Perfectly Understood Its Genre—and Delivered

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More than just funny and full of suspense, Sneaky Pete was also entirely captivating, making it easy to buy into the plot’s required suspension of belief. The show centers on Marius, who, upon release from prison, assumes the identity of his cellmate in hopes of avoiding the man he owes money to (Cranston), who’s still very much after him. But his former cellmate’s family, while believing he really is their long-lost relative, has secrets of their own that might just threaten everything Marius is trying so desperately to hold on to.

Critics raved about the series. And while they enjoyed the inherent grit and violence it offered, it was the cast’s performances and the tension woven throughout each episode that really sealed the deal on the show’s impressive critical reception. “Sneaky Pete is indeed pretty sneaky. At first you’re rolling your eyes at what seems an absurd stretch of a premise, but soon enough you’re buying its always-on-edge predicaments, and after a few episodes you’re hooked into its story-upon-story acrobatics,” says critic Tom Long. Overall, it seems like Sneaky Pete is one of those rare gems, bringing together a wildly implausible story in a way that actually seems believable—and perfect to keep you watching.

Will you be checking out Sneaky Pete before it’s pulled from Netflix? Do you have a favorite moment from the series? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out what’s going on over at the ComicBook forum.