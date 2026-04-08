Netflix Just Got Closer to Adding Disney’s Wildly Popular 6-Part Dystopian Series with a New Update

Disney’s hit dystopian series is back in the spotlight with the recent release of its sequel show, and it may be one step closer to coming to Netflix. The constantly shifting nature of the streaming landscape has seen Netflix expand its library with original content from rival platforms, including titles from HBO Max and AMC+, and a Hulu Original could be the next major addition.

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June Osborne’s six-season journey of defiance against Gilead is coming to Netflix, at least in some territories, and it could be good news for United States-based subscribers. What’s On Netflix reports that all six seasons and 66 episodes of Hulu’s flagship series The Handmaid’s Tale, a significant driver of viewership and critical acclaim for the platform during its run from 2017 until 2025, are set to begin streaming across select regions in Europe and Latin America beginning on May 5th or the 6th, just a month after the sequel show The Testaments dropped on Hulu. The show is based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel and set in a dystopian United States that has been overthrown by a totalitarian, theonomic regime known as the Republic of Gilead, where women have been stripped of their rights and fertile women known as “Handmaids” are forced into sexual servitude to bear children for the elite.

Could The Handmaid’s Tale Come to Netflix in the U.S.?

For now, U.S. fans of The Handmaid’s Tale will still have to resort to Hulu to stream the hit show, but the series’ arrival to Netflix’s international markets could be a strong indication that the series is bound to one day hit the platform in the U.S. Several Hulu-branded originals have received a second life on Netflix in recent years and months as Disney seeks to monetize content, with shows like Castle Rock, Solar Opposites, and 11.22.63 all currently streaming on the rival platform. And the case for The Handmaid’s Tale joining the mix is pretty strong.

Although the series aired all six of its seasons on Hulu and carries the “Hulu Original” title in the U.S., MGM Television holds the primary production and distribution rights. This means that once Hulu’s exclusivity window for The Handmaid’s Tale expires, a date for which isn’t known, MGM Television could hand streaming rights to a different platform, and the studio has begun licensing more and more library titles to Netflix in the U.S. Netflix subscribers will ultimately have to wait to see if The Handmaid’s Tale comes their way, but if it does, they can expect six seasons of a harrowing, intense fight for survival and liberation that sees June Osborne transform from a victim of Gilead into a fierce leader of the revolution.

What’s New on Netflix?

In the absence of The Handmaid’s Tale, Netflix still has plenty of other great shows to stream, and April has grown that roster. So far this month, the platform has stocked the debut seasons of NBC’s Happy’s Place and St. Denis Medical, as well as new seasons of the Netflix originals The Bad Guys: The Series and XO, Kitty.

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