Netflix Releases Full List of New Movies and TV Shows Coming in April 2026

There’s no fooling here; March is closing out and April is upon us. With the new month comes new television shows and movies on streaming services, both free and paid. Platforms like Hulu, Disney+, and Peacock have already released their lineup of new programming for the new month and now it’s Netflix’s turn to give subscribers a look at what’s coming up in the first full month of spring.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the television side of things, fans of Netflix’s original series XO, Kitty will be excited for the show’s return for its third season. It hits the platform on April 2nd. If animated television is more your thing, season 2 of The Bad Guys: The Series also arrives early on in the month. In terms of movies, there are a lot of great options coming to the streamer in August as well. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, A Quiet Place Part II, and Bugonia are just a few of the films hitting Netflix in April. Want to know what else you can look forward to on the platform in the coming month? Read on for our full list!

April 1st

Eat Pray Bark

The Giant Falls

It Takes a Village

Love on the Spectrum Season 4

Sarah Millican: Late Bloomer

The Age of Adaline

Along Came Polly

American Gangster

Atonement

Bohemian Rhapsody

Everest

Happy’s Place: Season 1

Hotel Transylvania 2

Kindergarten Cop

Lucy

Madagascar

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Money Talks

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

St. Denis Medical: Season 1

The Wiz

April 2nd

Agent From Above

Alkhallat+: The Series: Desert Rules

The Bad Guys: The Series Season 2

The Ramparts of Ice

Sins of Kujo

XO, Kitty Season 3

April 3rd

Bloodhounds Season 2

Feel My Voice

Gangs of Galicia Season 2

High Tides Season 3

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2

The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson

April 7th

Beast

Sheng Wang: Purple

Untold: Chess Mates

April 8th

Trust Me: The False Prophet

April 9th

18th Rose

Bandi

Big Mistakes

IF

April 10th

Temptation Island Season 2

Thrash

Turn of the Tide Season 3

Scream

April 11th

A Quiet Place Part II

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov

April 12th

At Home With the Furys Season 2

April 13th

Noah Kahan: Out of Body

America: Our Defining Hours

American Godfathers: The Five Families

The Booze, Bets and Sex That Built America

Halloween Ends

The Men Who Build America: Frontiersmen

April 14th

Crooks Season 2

Untold: Jail Blazers

April 15th

Fake Profile Season 3

Made With Love

Million Dollar Secret Season 2

The Law According to Lidia Poet: Season 3

April 16th

Beef Season 2

Dandelion

Ronaldinho: The One and Only

April 17th

180

A Gorilla Story: Told By David Attenborough

Alpha Males Season 5

Roommates

April 18th

Denial

We Are All Trying Here

April 19th

Him

April 20th

CoComelon Lane Season 7

Funny AF With Kevin Hart

April 21st

Unchosen

Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill

April 22nd

Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool

Million Dollar Secret Season 2

Santita

Sold Out on You

This Is a Gardening Show

April 23rd

Flunked

Running Point Season 2

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85

April 24th

Apex

April 26th

Supernova Strikers Genesis

April 27th

Straight to Hell

April 28th

Je m’appelle Agneta

Million Dollar Secret Season 2

Should I Marry a Murderer?

April 30th

Man on Fire

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!