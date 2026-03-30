Netflix Releases Full List of New Movies and TV Shows Coming in April 2026

There’s no fooling here; March is closing out and April is upon us. With the new month comes new television shows and movies on streaming services, both free and paid. Platforms like Hulu, Disney+, and Peacock have already released their lineup of new programming for the new month and now it’s Netflix’s turn to give subscribers a look at what’s coming up in the first full month of spring.
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On the television side of things, fans of Netflix’s original series XO, Kitty will be excited for the show’s return for its third season. It hits the platform on April 2nd. If animated television is more your thing, season 2 of The Bad Guys: The Series also arrives early on in the month. In terms of movies, there are a lot of great options coming to the streamer in August as well. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, A Quiet Place Part II, and Bugonia are just a few of the films hitting Netflix in April. Want to know what else you can look forward to on the platform in the coming month? Read on for our full list!
April 1st
Eat Pray Bark
The Giant Falls
It Takes a Village
Love on the Spectrum Season 4
Sarah Millican: Late Bloomer
The Age of Adaline
Along Came Polly
American Gangster
Atonement
Bohemian Rhapsody
Everest
Happy’s Place: Season 1
Hotel Transylvania 2
Kindergarten Cop
Lucy
Madagascar
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Money Talks
Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
St. Denis Medical: Season 1
The Wiz
April 2nd
Agent From Above
Alkhallat+: The Series: Desert Rules
The Bad Guys: The Series Season 2
The Ramparts of Ice
Sins of Kujo
XO, Kitty Season 3
April 3rd
Bloodhounds Season 2
Feel My Voice
Gangs of Galicia Season 2
High Tides Season 3
Maamla Legal Hai Season 2
The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson
April 7th
Beast
Sheng Wang: Purple
Untold: Chess Mates
April 8th
Trust Me: The False Prophet
April 9th
18th Rose
Bandi
Big Mistakes
IF
April 10th
Temptation Island Season 2
Thrash
Turn of the Tide Season 3
Scream
April 11th
A Quiet Place Part II
Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov
April 12th
At Home With the Furys Season 2
April 13th
Noah Kahan: Out of Body
America: Our Defining Hours
American Godfathers: The Five Families
The Booze, Bets and Sex That Built America
Halloween Ends
The Men Who Build America: Frontiersmen
April 14th
Crooks Season 2
Untold: Jail Blazers
April 15th
Fake Profile Season 3
Made With Love
Million Dollar Secret Season 2
The Law According to Lidia Poet: Season 3
April 16th
Beef Season 2
Dandelion
Ronaldinho: The One and Only
April 17th
180
A Gorilla Story: Told By David Attenborough
Alpha Males Season 5
Roommates
April 18th
Denial
We Are All Trying Here
April 19th
Him
April 20th
CoComelon Lane Season 7
Funny AF With Kevin Hart
April 21st
Unchosen
Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill
April 22nd
Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool
Million Dollar Secret Season 2
Santita
Sold Out on You
This Is a Gardening Show
April 23rd
Flunked
Running Point Season 2
Stranger Things: Tales From ’85
April 24th
Apex
April 26th
Supernova Strikers Genesis
April 27th
Straight to Hell
April 28th
Je m’appelle Agneta
Million Dollar Secret Season 2
Should I Marry a Murderer?
April 30th
Man on Fire
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