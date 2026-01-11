10 Years On, Stephen King’s Best Sci-Fi Added to Netflix (& It’s An Instant Hit)

A decade after it initially debuted, this Stephen King sci-fi drama has found a new home on Netflix. In the three days that it’s been on the platform, the show has absolutely dominated the top 10, snagging the #2 spot according to the FlixPatrol Top 10 Streaming list, demoting British thriller, Run Away, in the process.

11.22.63, a Hulu original, stars James Franco, Sarah Gadon, and George McKay. It centers around Jake Epping (Franco), a high school teacher who is approached by his friend and shown how to travel back in time. Having been attempting to complete his mission in vain, this friend now tasks Jake with the same task: stop the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963, and thereby solve one of the biggest mysteries of the 20th century. Accepting the mission, Jake discovers that the past will protect itself from change, and that everything he’s attempting to force it to his will will backfire, potentially destroying the life he built there.

It’s a Tried And True Plot Device With A Twist

The limited series was a success with both critics and audiences, earning an 83% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer and an 88% on the Popcornmeter. Michael Slezak of TV Line says, “An engrossing, utterly unique story and winning performances from Franco and Gadon conspire to make 11.22.63 a can’t-miss TV event.” Nick Schager of The Daily Beast adds, “Buoyed by a period-piece narrative that, over the course of eight-plus hours, it clearly and evocatively dramatizes with equal emphasis on what-if fantasy, edge-of-your-seat suspense, and subtle emotional depth.”

And audiences agree with the critics on this one. One viewer gave 11.22.63 5 out of 5 stars, saying, “The best miniseries I’ve ever seen. It is the ultimate Stephen King film. It’s a wild ride that you can’t stop watching. If you loved it, read the book which is even better. But as a stand-alone, this totally does the book justice.” Another added, “Beautifully written and directed. Amazing cinematography. The whole cast excels in character, and they are all very convincing. Gripping and very entertaining. Really wholesome and food for thought. In many ways, like a good book you can not put down. Highly recommended.”

All in all, it sounds like 11.22.63 hit the mark with fans, proving to be one of those limited series that leaves almost everyone wanting more.

