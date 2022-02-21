New Limited Series Continues its Reign Atop Netflix Charts

Julia Garner, the scene-stealing breakout star of acclaimed series Ozark, finally got her chance to take the Netflix spotlight for herself with the debut of a limited series called Inventing Anna. Garner stars in the series as the titular character, who creates a fake life in order to fool New York City’s elite. Like The Queen’s Gambit last year, Inventing Anna is proving itself as the kind of limited drama series that captures the attention of Netflix subscribers.

After debuting on Netflix the week before last, Inventing Anna quickly shot to the top of the streamer’s rotating Top 10 list. New shows tend to do that, only to get knocked off after a few days by even newer originals. That hasn’t happened with Inventing Anna just yet, despite a few Netflix originals premiering this past week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Friday saw the arrival of The Cuphead Show, the second season of Space Force, and a brand new Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie. The week brought a lot of competition for Inventing Anna, but the series didn’t lost its spot atop Netflix’s daily rankings. As of Sunday, Inventing Anna is still the top title on the entire streaming service.

You can check out a full breakdown of Sunday’s Netflix Top 10 list below!

1. Inventing Anna

“Audacious entrepreneur or con artist? A journalist chases down the story of Anna Delvey, who convinced New York’s elite she was a German heiress.”

2. Love Is Blind

“Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.”

3. Texas Chainsaw Massacre

“In this sequel, influencers looking to breathe new life into a Texas ghost town encounter Leatherface, and infamous killer who wears a mask of human skin.”

4. Sweet Magnolias

“Lifelong friends Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue lift each other up as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the small, Southern town of Serenity.”

5. The Cuphead Show

“Follow the misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his easily swayed brother Mugman in this animated series based on the hit video game.”

6. Space Force

“A four-star general begrudgingly teams up with an eccentric scientist to get the U.S. military’s newest agency – Space Force – ready for lift-off.”

7. Ozark

“A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss.”

8. All of Us Are Dead

“A high school becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. Trapped students must fight their way out — or turn into one of the rabid infected.”

9. Blackhat

“A convicted super-hacker is released from jail so he can help a team of American and Chinese experts track down a cyberterrorist.”

10. Despicable Me 2

“More gadgets, more minions, more mayhem! As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil.”