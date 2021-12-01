Netflix Just Announced a Spinoff Series for One of Its Most Popular Originals

La Casa de Papel, aka Money Heist, has been one of Netflix’s biggest global hits for a number of years. The Spanish series about an elaborate bank heist is coming to an end this week, with its final five episodes hitting Netflix on December 3rd, but the story won’t completely end there. As it turns out, Netflix is working on a Money Heist spinoff series that will arrive on the service in 2023.

Netflix held an entire Money Heist event in Madrid on Tuesday, with more than 5,000 fans of the series in attendance. During a Q&A that featured the entire Money Heist cast, it was revealed that beloved character Berlin would be getting his own show. Pedro Alonso will reprise his role as Berlin in the spinoff series.

If it’s any indication as to just how popular Berlin is with Money Heist fans, Netflix has cast Squid Game star Park Hae-soo to play him in the Korean adaptation of the series.

“It is a memorable moment because it is the end of one cycle and the beginning of another,” Alonso said during Tuesday’s event. “Today I was talking to Jesus Colmenar and we were saying that now we walk into the unknown, open to whatever happens and without expectations.”

“I know that these people will give the series every possible twist and turn,” Alonso added, referencing the series writing team. “The responsibility can be a burden and a prison, I hope we continue to have the courage to use this wonderful energy to risk everything again.”

The most interesting thing about this spinoff is wondering exactly when it will take place. Berlin was killed earlier on in the show’s run and, despite being the one of Money Heist‘s most entertaining characters, he was also one of the most despicable. Like the entire Roy family on Succession, Berlin was a character that viewers couldn’t get enough of, no matter how angry he made them.

Here’s the official synopsis for the final season of Money Heist:

“The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.”