Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (September 11th)
The Wolf of Wall Street and Band of Brothers are among Netflix's biggest additions this week.
A new week is upon us and that means a few days of new arrivals coming to Netflix. From popular movies to new seasons of original TV shows, there's a lot about to make its way to Netflix. This coming week will even include a couple of acclaimed HBO shows, as Warner Bros. Discovery continues to license its titles to other streaming services.
The week officially kicks off for Netflix on Tuesday, September 12th, with a couple of new additions. A comedy special from Michelle Wolf and the fifth season of reality competition Glow Up are being joined by Martin Scorsese's beloved film The Wolf of Wall Street.
On September 13th, Netflix will be debuting the first season of its anticipated documentary series Wrestlers. The next day will see the premiere of the animated series Barbie: A Touch of Magic.
The biggest day for Netflix additions this week will be on September 15th. HBO shows Band of Brothers and The Pacific will be added to Netflix that day, following in the footsteps of Insecure and Ballers. That day will also see the debut of the Netflix original film Love at First Sight and two new seasons of Ancient Aliens.
You can check out the full lineup of Netflix's weekly additions below!
September 12th
Glow Up: Season 5 (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES
A new batch of aspiring makeup artists draw, contour and blend their way to a big career break in this creative and colorful reality competition series.
Michelle Wolf: It's Great to Be Here -- NETFLIX COMEDY
A new stand-up comedy special from Michelle Wolf.
The Wolf of Wall Streetprevnext
September 13th
Class Act (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
A relentlessly ambitious working-class man becomes one of France's most controversial public figures in this fictionalized biopic about Bernard Tapie.
Freestyle (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM
In need of cash for time in the recording studio, a rising rap star with a criminal past sets up a risky drug deal that could cost him everything.
Wrestlers -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
At a storied professional wrestling organization, new owners and a roster of rising stars strive to make an impact beyond the ring in this docuseries.
September 14th
Barbie – A Touch of Magic: Season 1
Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (DK) -- NETFLIX FILM
Appointed to teach the Grand Duchess's timid son the intricacies of seduction, a love connoisseur finds himself in a scandal – and a romance of his own.
Once Upon a Crime (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM
While at the royal ball with Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood finds herself in the middle of a mystery. Can she solve the case before midnight strikes?
Thursday's Widows (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Teresa finds her husband and his two best friends dead in the lavish community where they live. As the truth comes to light, so will dark secrets.
September 15th
Ancient Aliens: Seasons 6-7
Band of Brothers
Intervention: Season 22
The Pacific
Wipeout Part 1
The Club: Part 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
With her husband gone, Raşel raises her daughter at Club Istanbul with the help of her mother, but their relationships are tested by loss and betrayal.
El Conde (CL) -- NETFLIX FILM
Augusto Pinochet is a vampire ready to die, but the vultures around him won't let him go without one last bite. A dark satire by Pablo Larraín.
Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 7 (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Journalist and former inmate Raphael Rowe experiences life inside prisons in Finland, the Czech Republic, Indonesia and the Solomon Islands.
Love at First Sight -- NETFLIX FILM
Two strangers connect on a flight to London, only to be separated by a twist of fate. A reunion seems improbable – but love has a way of defying the odds.
Miseducation (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES
After a public humiliation, a wannabe influencer enrolls in the only university that will take her, where she aspires to regain her social status.
Surviving Summer: Season 2 (AU) -- NETFLIX SERIES
A new rival drops in as Summer trains with her friends for the national surfing competition, challenging her on the waves – and for the boy she loves.
September 16th
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2prev