Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (September 11th)

A new week is upon us and that means a few days of new arrivals coming to Netflix. From popular movies to new seasons of original TV shows, there's a lot about to make its way to Netflix. This coming week will even include a couple of acclaimed HBO shows, as Warner Bros. Discovery continues to license its titles to other streaming services.

The week officially kicks off for Netflix on Tuesday, September 12th, with a couple of new additions. A comedy special from Michelle Wolf and the fifth season of reality competition Glow Up are being joined by Martin Scorsese's beloved film The Wolf of Wall Street.

On September 13th, Netflix will be debuting the first season of its anticipated documentary series Wrestlers. The next day will see the premiere of the animated series Barbie: A Touch of Magic.

The biggest day for Netflix additions this week will be on September 15th. HBO shows Band of Brothers and The Pacific will be added to Netflix that day, following in the footsteps of Insecure and Ballers. That day will also see the debut of the Netflix original film Love at First Sight and two new seasons of Ancient Aliens.

You can check out the full lineup of Netflix's weekly additions below!