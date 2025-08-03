Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (August 4th)

After the typically bountiful drop of new additions on August 1, Netflix has further new additions this week, including one of the must-see TV show returns of the year. As ever, Netflix will be adding new movies and TV shows throughout the month of August, and there’s great additions for movie and TV fans. There isn’t something new every day, but there’s enough content to keep you happy all week, especially thanks to the big new release on Wednesday.

That movie, of course, is Wednesday Season 2, the long-awaited return for Jenna Ortega’s emo horror teen and Netflix’s popular take on the Addams Family. The star-studded series will return to Netflix on Wednesday, August 6th. And if that’s not enough, here’s the full list of Netflix’s weekly additions for the week starting August 4 and ending August 10.

August 5th

Love Life: Seasons 1-2

Originally airing on HBO Max from 2020-2, this series starred Anna Kendrick, and focused on a group of New Yorkers as they navigate the twists and turns of love. It’s not Friends, but the romantic comedy anthology series was well reviewed.

Titans: The Rise of Hollywood: Season 1

In this 2022 series based on a true story, scrappy visionaries battle established giants to create the most powerful movie studios and the home of cinema. New to Netflix.

SEC Football: Any Given Saturday — NETFLIX SERIES

If you’re a fan of Netflix’s other excellent football shows – chiefly Last Chance U – SEC Football: Any Given Saturday is for you. The documentary series follows college football’s most elite players and coaches and offers an unfiltered behind the scenes look at the 2024 SEC season.

August 6th

Wednesday: Season 2 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. New cast members join, and more scares are in store.

Play video

August 8th

Stolen: Heist of the Century (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In 2003 Antwerp, a gang of thieves robbed the impenetrable Diamond Center. This documentary reveals answers to who was behind one of the world’s biggest heists and how they pulled it off?

August 10th

Marry Me (2022)

When Jennifer Lopez’s pop star is jilted in a glossy onstage wedding by her celebrity fiancé, she randomly picks a high school math teacher (played by Owen Wilson) out of the audience to marry instead. Romantic hijinx ensues.