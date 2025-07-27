Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (July 28th)

With a brand-new week upon us, Netflix is set to bring us some brilliant new additions as July becomes August. In fact, Netflix has six consecutive days of new releases this week, including new original and classic movies, new Netflix Original TV shows, and thrilling new documentaries. After we finally saw the return of Happy Gilmore and The Sandman’s second season picked up steam last week, this week is even more exciting, especially with the beginning of the new month bringing the streaming service a slew of iconic movies.
The continuation of the brilliant Trainwreck documentary series on Netflix UK, the debut of the next Conversations with a Killer instalment, and another Special Episode of The Sandman are just a few hits coming up this week. August 1, 2025, will debut 25 movies on Netflix, including Steven Spielberg, Paul Weitz, and Brett Rather classics, as well as a brilliant new Netflix Original Movie. You can check out the full list of Netflix’s weekly additions below.
July 28th
The Lazarus Project – Seasons 1 and 2
July 29th
Dusty Slay: Wet Heat – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 (UK) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
WWE: Unreal – NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
July 30th
Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Unspeakable Sins (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES
July 31st
An Honest Life (SE) – NETFLIX FILM
Glass Heart – NETFLIX SERIES
Leanne – NETFLIX SERIES
Marked (ZA) – NETFLIX SERIES
The Sandman – Season 2 Special Episode – NETFLIX SERIES
August 1st
American Pie
American Pie 2
Anaconda
Clueless
Dazed and Confused
The Departed
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Fire Country – Season 2
Groundhog Day
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Megamind
Minions
Pawn Stars – Season 16
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Thirteen
Weird Science
Wet Hot American Summer
Wyatt Earp
My Oxford Year – NETFLIX FILM
When Anna, an ambitious young American woman, sets out for Oxford University to fulfill a childhood dream, she has her life completely on track until she meets a charming and clever local who profoundly alters both of their lives.
Perfect Match – Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
Singles from the Netflix Reality Universe and beyond scheme and strategize their way to a lasting love connection in this spicy dating competition.
August 2nd
Beyond the Bar (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
A young, rookie lawyer with a strong sense of justice joins a top law firm — navigating the complex legal world under a cold, demanding mentor.