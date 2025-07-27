Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (July 28th)

With a brand-new week upon us, Netflix is set to bring us some brilliant new additions as July becomes August. In fact, Netflix has six consecutive days of new releases this week, including new original and classic movies, new Netflix Original TV shows, and thrilling new documentaries. After we finally saw the return of Happy Gilmore and The Sandman’s second season picked up steam last week, this week is even more exciting, especially with the beginning of the new month bringing the streaming service a slew of iconic movies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The continuation of the brilliant Trainwreck documentary series on Netflix UK, the debut of the next Conversations with a Killer instalment, and another Special Episode of The Sandman are just a few hits coming up this week. August 1, 2025, will debut 25 movies on Netflix, including Steven Spielberg, Paul Weitz, and Brett Rather classics, as well as a brilliant new Netflix Original Movie. You can check out the full list of Netflix’s weekly additions below.

July 28th

The Lazarus Project – Seasons 1 and 2

July 29th

Dusty Slay: Wet Heat – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 (UK) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

WWE: Unreal – NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

July 30th

Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Unspeakable Sins (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES

July 31st

An Honest Life (SE) – NETFLIX FILM

Glass Heart – NETFLIX SERIES

Leanne – NETFLIX SERIES

Marked (ZA) – NETFLIX SERIES

The Sandman – Season 2 Special Episode – NETFLIX SERIES

August 1st

American Pie

American Pie 2

Anaconda

Clueless

Dazed and Confused

The Departed

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fire Country – Season 2

Groundhog Day

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Megamind

Minions

Pawn Stars – Season 16

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Thirteen

Weird Science

Wet Hot American Summer

Wyatt Earp

My Oxford Year – NETFLIX FILM

When Anna, an ambitious young American woman, sets out for Oxford University to fulfill a childhood dream, she has her life completely on track until she meets a charming and clever local who profoundly alters both of their lives.

Perfect Match – Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

Singles from the Netflix Reality Universe and beyond scheme and strategize their way to a lasting love connection in this spicy dating competition.

August 2nd

Beyond the Bar (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

A young, rookie lawyer with a strong sense of justice joins a top law firm — navigating the complex legal world under a cold, demanding mentor.