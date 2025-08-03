New Netflix Horror Movie Is Officially a Hit With Millions of Views

A new Netflix horror movie is proving to be a hit with subscribers, and has already racked up a few million views, which has been enough to put in the Top 10 Netflix Movies chart right at number 10. This puts it behind the likes of Happy Gilmore 2, KPop Demon Hunters, Happy Gilmore, Lost on a Mountain in Maine, Trainwreck: P.I. Moms, Madea’s Destination Wedding, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Rampage, and The Old Guard 2, in that order. While there are nine other movies currently doing better than it, there is no horror movie doing better. To this end, it is currently the #1 horror movie on Netflix.

It is important to note these are the global rankings. When narrowed down to just the United States, it is actually the #6 movie on Netflix right now, and obviously still the #1 in the horror genre.

The new Netflix horror movie in question is Until Dawn, which debuted in theaters back on April 25, but only came to Netflix very recently. While the horror movie did not impress critics when it released, as evident by its 52% on Rotten Tomatoes, nor did it overly impress general consumers, as evident by its 67% audience score, it has had horror fans tuning in at an appreciable rate. At the box office, the horror movie did $53.6 million, a solid return on a $15 million budget. That said, it did have a baked in audience already among PlayStation fandom. Here’s the trailer:

For those that don’t know, the movie adapts a 2015 video game of the same name, which was developed by Supermassive Games and published by PlayStation, at the time, as a PS4 exclusive. That said, the PS4 horror game did not light the world on fire, so the audience it carried over to the movie was not massive. Over the years though, it has developed a bit of a cult-classic status.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, the movie actually tells a completely original story separate from the game entirely. In fact, they share little in common beyond some thematic similarities, much to the displeasure of many PlayStation fans. All they have is some premise overlap and a shared universe. Despite this, not only did it draw interest at the theaters, but is now drawing interest on Netflix, with 3.3 million views in three days.

The movie, for those that don’t know, stars Ella Rubin, Peter Stormare, Michael Cimino, Odessa A’zion, Ji-young Yoo, Belmot Cameli, and Maia Mitchel. Meanwhile, it has a runtime of 103 minutes, and like most horror movies, an “R” rating.

