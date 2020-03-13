Netflix Posts List of Shows to Binge Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Netflix tweeted a list of shows for you to binge amid the Coronavirus outbreak and fans of the service are taking note. The last two days have proceeded to shake up a lot of entertainment in the United States as the virus spreads. Tom Hanks told fans that he had tested positive. Then, NBA All-Star Rudy Gobert tested positive and the season got canceled as a result of that revelation. Twitter basically exploded and people started to realize how serious the situation had become. While you look for something to do, Netflix has you covered.

The company pointed out that it has: Skins, Being Mary Jane, The West Wing, Shameless, Once Upon A Time, Kim’s Convenience, The 4400, Forensic Files, Dexter, That 70s Show, Gotham, Greenleaf, Charmed, Weeds, Sherlock, NCIS, Lost Girl, The Bachelor, The 100, and Scandal. That’s a lot of quality entertainment and there’s even more to watch as you explore. People are going to be watching a ton of Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and other streaming services over the course of March now.

Some of the users have started binging the Netflix docs-series Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak in order to learn some more about this strange phenomenon. That title was actually trending on Twitter yesterday as more and more users discovered that such a thing existed. Officials in different countries have handled the spread how they see fit, but there is no question that things got a bit more real in the U.S. over the last two days. Larger events have gotten the axe over the past week and the box office has not been immune.

here are some shows you maybe didn’t know are on Netflix: Skins

Being Mary Jane

The West Wing

Shameless

Once Upon A Time

Kim’s Convenience

The 4400

Forensic Files

Dexter

That 70s Show

Gotham

Greenleaf

Charmed

Weeds

Sherlock

NCIS

Lost Girl

The Bachelor

The 100

Scandal — Netflix US (@netflix) March 12, 2020

Netflix itself has had to adjust filming on a project over the last two weeks. Red Notice is an upcoming action film with The Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. Things had to be shuffled when news of the virus’ spread started to circulate. Now, Fast & Furious 9 has been moved to next year altogether. Before either of those decisions, the latest Bond film, No Time to Die got moved to this fall. It feels like a lot of other big-budget films are going to have to wait for their big day in the sun as the world tries to get this thing under control.

