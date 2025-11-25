The Original Show Behind Power Rangers Confirms It’s Being Cancelled After 50 Years

Super Sentai, the original show behind Power Rangers, has now confirmed it’s being cancelled after 50 years of being on the air. Power Rangers is currently in the midst of its own franchise shake up as a new take on the series is being in the works with Disney+ according to the latest updates, but it’s not clear as to what form the future of the series will actually be. But while this franchise has been on hold, the original Super Sentai series that inspired it has been running strong to this day. But even that hot streak is coming to an end very soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following reports early in the month seeming to reveal that the long running series was going to be cancelled, the president behind broadcast station TV Asahi in Japan has confirmed during a press conference (as reported by Livedoor) that the Super Sentai series was indeed going to be cancelled following the end of its latest series, No.1 Sentai Gozyuger, which is actually the 49th series of the 50 year run.

What Is Super Sentai?

Courtesy of Hasbro

Super Sentai is Toei’s special Tokusatsu series that began in Japan with the debut of Himitsu Sentai Goranger back in 1975. The series was such a success in its original broadcast that it was eventually adapted for American audiences with brand new footage. Turning Kyoryu Sentai Zyuranger into Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the success of both franchises helped usher Super Sentai into a whole new era. We’d continue to see more seasons of Power Rangers taking on different Super Sentai shows in the years since, but now all of it is coming to an end.

TV Asahi’s president noted how they wanted to use the 50th anniversary of Super Sentai to mark a new turning point for Tokusatsu projects moving forward and create a new kind of hero. When asked about the possibility of Super Sentai returning with a new entry someday, “There is a possibility,” the president confirmed but also revealed that “As of now, there is nothing definitive to say.” So for now, those fans who love Super Sentai releases need to keep a close eye on the latest series to see when it’s all coming to an end.

What’s Coming After Super Sentai?

Courtesy of Toei

With Super Sentai being cancelled after 50 years, Toei has already debuted the first look at their next big series. Dubbed “Project R.E.D.” this new endeavor is kicking off with a revival of the classic metal hero series, Space Sheriff Gavan. Titled Super Space Sheriff Gavan Infinity, this new project has yet to confirm a release date as of this time. But it has been noted that it will be taking over Super Sentai’s old time slot. This likely means it will be ready to premiere not long after Super Sentai ends next year.

It’s a rough time to be a Power Rangers fan as not only has that series also seemingly ended its run after 30 years, but not Super Sentai is going to end as well. But there’s a silver lining in that any new season of Power Rangers won’t be produced in the same way as before. Rather than relying on these Japanese shows for footage, it’s going to have to start fresh from the ground up.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

via Livedoor