Power Rangers Reboot Reportedly Just Cast 3 Rangers (Including Red)

The rather mysterious Power Rangers Reboot for Disney+ has started to build some real momentum, and recent rumors have pointed to an extensive casting process for the main Power Rangers team. Now it seems that three of the five Power Rangers have been cast in the new project, including the expected leader of the team in the Red Ranger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s start with the Red Ranger, who Power Rangers insider Jinsakuu says is going to be played by Elizabeth Lee. The Legacy of Nerd added that the Blue Ranger is going to be played by Joel Oulette, and then rounded up the casting news with the reveal that Momona Tamada will be playing the Pink Ranger. All that’s left are the Black and Yellow Rangers, and hopefully, details will be shared on those soon.

The New Power Rangers Cast Includes Avatar and Disney Stars

So now that we have three of the five, who exactly are the new Rangers? The Red Ranger’s Peyton Elizabeth Lee will be known to Disney fans thanks to her starring roles in Andi Mack and Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., and she also has appeared in Secret Society of Second Born Royals, Descendants 3, and most recently, the 2024 film Carved. If her casting is accurate, then she will now be the third female Red Ranger in the show’s history, following Lauren in Samurai and Amelia in Cosmic Fury.

Next is the new Blue Ranger, who will be played by Joel Oulette. Oulette recently starred as Thunder in the excellent Splinter Cell: Deathwatch series, and is also part of the Disney family thanks to his role as Robbie Hood in the Descendants series, which he will reprise in Descendants: Wicked Wonderland. He’s also been featured in Avatar: The Last Airbender, Sullivan’s Crossing, and My Life with the Walter Boys.

The final Ranger that’s reportedly been cast is Momona Tamada, who is the new Pink Ranger. Tamada starred in Avatar: The Last Airbender season 1 as Ty Lee and is set to reprise the role in the anticipated season 2. She’s also been featured in The Baby-Sitters Club, The Spiderwick Chronicles, and Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and her most recent project was the Happy Face series, in which she starred as Eve.

So far, the casting seems to be moving quickly, so hopefully we’ll have our full team of Rangers pretty soon. It remains to be seen if we’ll also get news on the villain of the series, which is still unconfirmed, though one would expect Rita Repulsa to be the lead there. That said, that might not be the case, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

The Power Rangers Reboot currently has no release date, but we’ll keep you posted when that changes.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!