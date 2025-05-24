Cancelled Power Rangers Reboot Would Have Made Iconic Jason David Frank Villain Canon

The Power Rangers franchise almost had a new rebooted TV series with Netflix before it was cancelled, and it turns out that this reboot would have made Jason David Frank’s iconic Lord Drakkon as a major villain at the center of it all. The Power Rangers franchise has been going through some changes over the last few years ever since it was sold to Hasbro, and that includes a shift in the reboot projects that have been in production for the last few years. The most notable was a new universe seemingly being crafted by Karate Kid: Legends creator Jonathan Entwistle, and the creator has revealed his idea for the cancelled project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was reported that Netflix was not moving forward with its reboot Power Rangers series last year, and now Entwistle has confirmed this to be the case in a recent Reddit AMA ahead of Karate Kid: Legends‘ release. When asked about his plans for his Power Rangers series, Entwistle noted that from as early as 2018, he had created “an entire new universe” for Power Rangers. It wasn’t exactly Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, but instead focused on Tommy Oliver in a multiverse like mythology where he would eventually become the iconic Lord Drakkon from the Power Rangers comics’ famous Shattered Grid event.

Hasbro / Boom! Studios / Jason David Frank

Lord Drakkon Almost Starred in Cancelled Power Rangers Reboot Universe

“From as early as 2018 I had created an entire new universe for Power Rangers – kind of a multiverse…” Entwistle explained. “I wasn’t doing MMPR specifically, but Tommy Oliver was the center of the world, all the mythology was surrounding him being one of the most important people in the universe… because we all know what he would become.” With Tommy as the central figure to this new universe, the entire idea behind much of the Power Rangers franchise would have been changed as well as they now needed to stop Drakkon from taking control.

“So it was basically a time-bending HUGE story about stopping Drakkon from taking power over everything,” Entwistle continued before revealing a magical and medieval inspired angle to start it all. “The TV series had a kind of really cool King Arthur-vibe, that was the angle, more mystical, magical to start us off. Jenny Klein who was writing that show also came up with a very very cool idea for sentient colors… but alas, it never went anywhere. Which sucks, I would’ve LOVED to have made that universe a reality!”

Hasbro

What Happened to the Power Rangers Reboot?

While Lord Drakkon is technically a part of the wider Power Rangers multiverse canon, this proposed reboot would have made the Jason David Frank character officially a part of the live-action franchise canon. He would have been super important, and it’s hard to imagine what that would look like now without Jason David Frank to bring the character to life either. But as of now, a new Power Rangers series is now reportedly in the works either way.

Hasbro and 20th Century TV are reportedly now working on a new Power Rangers series for Disney+ with Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz as showrunners and executive producers. The two are currently working on the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series for Disney+, and are reportedly approaching it as a “reinvention” of the classic franchise. It’s yet to be revealed if it’s an entirely unique universe as seen with this idea, but now all fans can do is dream of what this Lord Drakkon focused story would have been like.