Netflix Renews a Fan-Favorite Series for Second Season

Court will continue to be in session for The Lincoln Lawyer. On Tuesday, Netflix announced that the fan-favorite series has officially been renewed for a second season by the streaming service. Series stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Simpson are all set to return for the ten-episode second season. Season 2 will be inspired by The Fifth Witness, the fourth book in Michael Connelly's The Lincoln Lawyer book series. Additionally, Dailyn Rodriguez, whose work includes Queen of the South and The CW's since-cancelled Wonder Girl adaptation, has joined the new season as an executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Ted Humphrey.

The Lincoln Lawyer follows the redemption of Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo), a Los Angeles attorney who regains much of what he lost due to addiction with hard work and hustle. His success is also thanks to his devoted supporters: his ex-wives Maggie (Campbell) and Lorna (Newton), his driver and unofficial sponsor Izzy (Raycole), and the best investigator in town-and Lorna's newly minted fiancé-Cisco (Sampson). The series is the second adaptation of Connelly's book series, following the 2011 movie starring Matthew McConaughey.

Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer has already become a hit after its May 13th debut, with the first season earning 260.53 million hours streamed as of June 5th.

"I draw a correlation between what's going on in this show and what's going on in the world: We've been knocked down by the pandemic and other things for the last couple years, and we're all trying to get our mojo back," Connelly explained in a recent interview with Tudum. "The defense attorney is the lone guy against the well-funded and populated police departments and prosecutors. It's a classic underdog story about a guy getting back on his horse and that's what we're doing in society. That makes it the right moment. Did we know that when we were going to make it? No. I think we really got lucky."

"In Season 2, [we would want to] go back to book one to play out that story, which we've obviously set up at the end of Episode 10 — that will play a big part, but we will also be moving on to one of the other books in the series," Humphrey revealed in the same interview.

