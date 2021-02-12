Wonder Girl Not Moving Forward at The CW

✖

The writer/producer behind The CW's Wonder Girl adaptation announced today on social media that the pilot has not been ordered, and will not go forward at the network. The series, which would have centered on the character of Yara Flor, was announced back in November, as the network began moving pieces around the game board to try and figure out what their lineup might look like after losing Supernatural, Supergirl, and Black Lightning all in the space of a year. Recent announcements have seen the network pick up Naomi, based on the comic written by Miles Morales and Jessica Jones creator Brian Michael Bendis, and The Powerpuff Girls, which will apparently see the girls as young adults with mixed feelings about their childhood superheroics.

Yara Flor, daughter of an Amazonian warrior and a Brazilian river god, was created for the current Future State comics event, and represents the Wonder Woman of the future. The character is one of the few who will get their own ongoing series spinning out of Future State.

"So, some sad news," producer Dailyn Rodriguez shared on social media. "For all of those asking, Wonder Girl is not getting picked up at the CW. I was very proud of the script I wrote. Wish I could've shared the world I created, but unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be. Thanks for everyone's enthusiasm. It meant a lot to me."

As fate would have it, some of the series' potential critics have been won over -- just in time for the show to be cancelled. A vocal minority of fans were concerned about building a series around a character who, at that point, had not yet appeared in the comics, but the popularity of the character in her early comics appearances seemed to have largely given fans a little more reason to be optimistic.

It was never clear whether or not Yara Flor's adventures would have been part of the Earth-Prime Arrowverse timeline, or set on another Earth a la Stargirl. While Bruce Wayne and Superman have appeared in Arrowverse episodes, Wonder Woman has yet to join the fray. The existence of Themyscira and its Amazons was confirned in the third season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, when the Legends sent Helen of Troy to live on the island in order to get her away from possessive men. She later returned in Amazonian armor to help the Legends battle a demon.

Popular DC TV series have started to seep their way into the main line comics in recent years, with the return of the long-unused Firestorm supporting character Felicity Smoak as well as the introduction of Ryan Wilder, the new Batwoman, in a recent issue of Batgirl. Such a quick turnaround on the Ryan Wilder and Yara Flor stories likely signals an increased back-and-forth between the film/TV side of DC and the comics side.

In addition to Naomi, The CW reportedly just asked Black Lightning to make a backdoor pilot episode for a prospective Painkiller spinoff.

Rodriguez will continue to run Queen of the South, but her overall deal with Touchstone TV reportedly expired earlier this year, freeing her up to pursue projects with other studios.