Neve Campbell Cast In Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer

✖

Netflix previously announced that they're bringing The Lincoln Lawyer TV series to its stable of original content, based on the novel series by Michael Connelly. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo was previously confirmed by the streamer to lead the show as Mickey Haller, the titular lawyer who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car. In a new report, Variety brings word that Scream star Neve Campbell has joined the series in a leading role, taking on the part of Maggie McPherson. The role marks Campbell's return to Netflix, having previously appeared in two seasons of House of Cards on the streaming service.

Campbell's character is described as "Mickey’s first ex-wife, a passionately committed Deputy District Attorney known to colleagues as “Maggie McFierce” for her unwavering dedication to her job. Although frequent tensions (both professional and personal) erupt between Mickey and Maggie, underneath it all they still care very deeply for one another. They are also both intensely loyal and loving co-parents to their tween-age daughter, Hayley." A production start date for the show has not yet been announced.

The first season of the series will be based on the second book in the novel series, The Brass Verdict. Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley is attached as Executive Producer / Writer, having previously attempt an adaptation of the series at CBS. Ted Humphrey (The Good Wife, Wisdom of the Crowd) serves as Showrunner/EP/writer with Ross Fineman (Goliath, Big Sky) also acting as an EP.

"I’m thrilled to call Netflix our home," author Connelly said in a statement. "And I’m excited to bring this rich, multilayered story filled with intriguing characters and mysteries to solve to millions of viewers - both old and new fans - around the world."

Connelly's The Lincoln Lawyer series spans five novels and features ties to some of his other novel books including the Harry Bosch series, adapted into an Amazon Prime series starring Titus Welliver. The Lincoln Lawyer was adapted for the big screen in 2011 with Matthew McConaughey in the title role and Marisa Tomei starring as Maggie.

Neve Campbell can next be seen in the highly anticipated fifth Scream movie, reprising her role of Sydney Prescott which she has played since the 1996 original film. She'll reunite with her franchise co-stars Courtney Cox and David Arquette along with a host of newcomers to the series. The new Scream is set to hit theaters on January 14, 2022.