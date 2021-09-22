Netflix Reportedly Acquiring Roald Dahl’s Entire Catalog

Nearly three years since Netflix first announced they were developing adaptations of some classic Roald Dahl stories a new report reveals they might be attempting to acquire his entire catalog of books. Bloomberg brings word of this major acquisition, revealing that it could be officially announced in a matter of days. According to the outlet this could potentially be a major grab for Netflix and perhaps its biggest acquisition in company history. Unlike say The Walt Disney Company, Netflix seldom makes full acquisitions (Mark Millar’s full Millarworld publishing line being among their most notable) but acquiring Dahl’s books could be huge for new film and TV adaptations.

Three years ago came the news that Netflix was developing projects based on Dahl’s works, with news in March 2020 revealing that Taika Waititi was spearheading animated shows based on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and the Oompa Loompa characters. What’s unclear about Netflix’s potential acquisition of Dahl’s catalog is what it means for other studios that might own the rights to some of the books from previous deals, Warner Bros. for instance is developing a a 2023 Willy Wonka movie with Timothée Chalamet in the title role). Considering that they’re working on an animated Charlie and the Chocolate Factory TV series it would appear that they could have some free reign.

Netflix’s initial agreement with he Roald Dahl Story Company was for the rights to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The BFG, The Twits, Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator, George’s Marvellous Medicine, Boy – Tales of Childhood, Going Solo, The Enormous Crocodile, The Giraffe and the Pelly and Me, Henry Sugar, Billy and the Minpins, The Magic Finger, Esio Trot, Dirty Beasts, and Rhyme Stew. The only confirmed projects to be in the works are the two “Chocolate Factory” animated works plus a live-action version of Matilda based on the Broadway musical.

“Our mission, which is purposefully lofty, is for as many children as possible around the world to experience the unique magic and positive message of Roald Dahl’s stories,” said Roald Dahl’s widow, Felicity Dahl, in a previous statement. “This partnership with Netflix marks a significant move toward making that possible and is an incredibly exciting new chapter for the Roald Dahl Story Company. Roald would, I know, be thrilled.”

