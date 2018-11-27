Netflix Adapting Roal Dahl’s ‘Matilda,’ ‘BFG,’ and More as TV Series

Netflix is taking on yet another beloved franchise in the near future, as the streaming service prepares to turn Roald Dahl’s beloved works into animated series. Titles like Charlie and the Chocloate Factory, Matilda, The BFG, The Twits, and more will all be brought to life together on a streaming platform.

The Roald Dahl Story Company and Netflix announced the new partnership on Tuesday morning, calling the new project a “first-of-its-kind slate of premium animated event series and specials for audiences of all ages and for families to enjoy together.”

In the press release, Netflix noted that it intends to remain faithful to the tone and spirit that made Dahl’s works so well loved over the years. With that in mind, the goal is to branch out from the books themselves and build an ever-expanding universe of stories.

“Our mission, which is purposefully lofty, is for as many children as possible around the world to experience the unique magic and positive message of Roald Dahl‘s stories,” said Roald Dahl’s widow, Felicity Dahl, “This partnership with Netflix marks a significant move toward making that possible and is an incredibly exciting new chapter for the Roald Dahl Story Company. Roald would, I know, be thrilled.”

“Immersing ourselves in the extraordinary worlds of Roald Dahl stories has been an honor and a massive amount of fun, and we are grateful for the trust the Roald Dahl Story Company and the Dahl family have placed in our team to deliver more moments of shared joy to families around the world,” commented Melissa Cobb, Vice President of Kids & Family Content at Netflix. “We have great creative ambition to reimagine the journeys of so many treasured Dahl characters in fresh, contemporary ways with the highest quality animation and production values.”

“Netflix is known for innovative and high-quality storytelling,” added Gideon Simeloff, Strategy Director for The Roald Dahl Story Company. “There is no other place in the world that can deliver animated entertainment for the whole family at such quality and scale.”

