Netflix's Matilda Reboot Casts Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull

Netflix is putting their own spin on the Roald Dahl classic Matilda, and now they've found their two more of their lead stars. Netflix and director Matthew Warchus have announced that 11-year old Alisha Weir has been cast as Matilda, while Emma Thompson will play the evil headmistress Miss Trunchbull. They join Lashana Lynch, who has already been cast as Miss Honey, a teacher who befriends Matilda and encourages her to use her powers (via THR).

The original book focuses on a young girl named Matilda, who uses her powers to deal with the various bullies in her life to protect her and her friends. The fact that those bullies include her awful parents and a cruel headmistress at her school is what makes things difficult, but she is never deterred, and with the help of a kind teacher and her friends they will win in the end.

Warchus also directed the Tony and Olivier Award-winning Broadway musical based on Matilda, and cannot wait to introduce the story to a new generation of fans.

"Matilda will be an imaginative and fresh retelling of the award-winning musical, Matilda, featuring talented young newcomers, alongside established stars," Warchus said. "I look forward to introducing this beloved and powerful story to a new generation of fans around the world."

Netflix's Matilda will be produced by Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, The Roald Dahl Story Company's Luke Kelly, and Jon Finn, and Netflix will distribute worldwide aside from the UK, where TriStar Pictures will distribute in theaters.

Matilda was also previously made into a film starring Mara Wilson as the lead character and featured Pam Ferris as Miss Trunchbull and Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman as the Wormwoods. It wasn't a hit right out of the gate back in 1996 but has gained cult classic status since, and now Netflix is looking to bring that story to life in a new way and for a new legion of fans.

This will be Wier's first major film of this scale, who was previously seen in Don't Leave Home, Darklands, and most recently Two by Two: Overboard!. Thompson will next be seen in Disney's anticipated Cruella, which stars Emma Stone as the iconic villain, and as for Lasha Lynch, she will next be seen as Nomi in the next James Bond film No Time to Die, which will be the final Daniel Craig installment.

