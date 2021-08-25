✖

One of the most popular and influential teen comedies in history is making its way to Netflix next month. The streaming service announced this week that Saved by the Bell will be added to its lineup in the US — in its entirety — on September 15th. This includes not only every episode of the original series, but also the spinoff show The College Years as well as the two TV movies.

"Zack, Kelly, Slater, Jessie, Lisa, and Screech are coming to Netflix," reads the announcement tweet from the streamer. "Saved by the Bell: The Original Franchise hits Netflix (in the US) on Sept 15! We're talking all eps from the original series plus The College Years and both TV movies: Hawaiian Style and Wedding in Las Vegas!"

Netflix's new addition may come as a surprise, as a Saved by the Bell sequel series exists at rival streaming service Peacock. The Peacock series is a continuation of the original show, with some of the original characters appearing in the modern day story. The first season of the series has already been released and a second season is on the way.

The arrival of Saved by the Bell comes at a great time for Netflix, as the streamer has needed some popular library comedies. Netflix used to be the streaming home of iconic sitcoms like The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Friends. However, streaming deals from the studios that produced those shows saw them head to rival services. Most previous NBC sitcoms made their way to Peacock, while Friends found a new home at HBO Max. Saved by the Bell will be a huge boost to Netflix's comedy library, along with every season of Seinfeld, which is supposed to arrive on the service at the beginning of next year.

Are you looking forward to checking out Saved by the Bell on Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!