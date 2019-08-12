All of the Major Shows Netflix Has Cancelled in 2019

Since Netflix doesn’t often reveal its viewership data like regular TV networks, it’s incredibly difficult for fans to understand how and why the streaming service decides to cancel its shows. Sometimes it seems like a show is doing very well, only to learn that Netflix believes two seasons is enough. Other times, Netflix will cancel a show that you’ve never even heard of before, making you wonder why it wasn’t ever put on the homepage to try and gain viewers.

Without data, the renewal and cancellation announcements from Netflix will always be difficult to predict. It’s even harder to come to terms with your favorite projects getting canned when you have no idea it’s coming.

As TV fans know by now, Netflix has cancelled plenty of shows in 2019. From popular animated comedies to big budget superhero shows, the streaming service has cleared a quite a few names from its ever-expansive production slate.

Here are all of the major TV projects cancelled by Netflix in 2019:

The Punisher

The cancellation of The Punisher wasn’t exactly a surprise for fans, given that Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and Daredevil had already been axed ahead of it. That still didn’t make it any easier.

Jessica Jones

The final nail in the Marvel/Netflix coffin came with the cancellation of Jessica Jones, not long after The Punisher was axed. However, Jessica Jones had an advantage compared to the other projects in the franchise: This creative team had time to actually end things at least somewhat on their terms.

The OA

The most recent of Netflix’s cancellations is The OA, a sci-fi series with an incredibly vocal and dedicated following online. The high concept project only lasted two seasons, though a large portion of the fandom is convinced that the cancellation is simply a marketing tool ahead of Season 3, playing into the twist of the Season 2 finale.

Designated Survivor

It’s always unfortunate to see a TV show get cancelled, but very few have the opportunity to get cancelled twice. Such is the cast with Designated Survivor, the Keifer Sutherland series that was axed by ABC after two seasons. Netflix picked the series up for a third installment, but chose to cancel it again shortly after.

Tuca & Bertie

One of the most disappointing Netflix cancellations in recent memory belongs to Tuca & Bertie, the adult animation created by Lisa Hanawalt, starring Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish. Billed as the next BoJack Horseman (without even half of the publicity), Netflix must have been disappointed by the show’s performance, despite the overwhelming support from critics.

She’s Gotta Have It

Spike Lee brought the story of his debut film She’s Gotta Have It to the small screen with this TV adaptation for Netflix. It only lasted two seasons before being abruptly cancelled, though Lee said he would try to shop it elsewhere.

Chambers

If you’ve never heard of Chambers, you’re certainly not alone. Even though the series featured a high profile lead in Uma Thurman, it was barely even marketed and subsequently cancelled after just one season.

Santa Clarita Diet

The dark and quirky comedy Santa Clarita Diet was a hit with genre audiences, boosted by the star power of Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant. Sadly, the series was cancelled following the release of its third season.

One Day at a Time

The cancellation of One Day at a Time remains a puzzling one for fans, especially considering its low production costs and inclusive story. That said, this is one of the few cancellations with a happy ending, as Pop TV picked One Day at a Time up for a fourth season.

Friends From College

Friends From College had a massive cast of popular TV actors, including Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Savage, and Cobie Smulders, but they weren’t enough to keep viewers engaged long-term. Netflix cancelled the series after just two seasons.

Travelers

There was never a ton of publicity surrounding the Eric McCormack-starring Travelers, despite airing for a total of three seasons before getting the boot.