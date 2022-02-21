Controversial Netflix Comedy Rising Through Top 10 Ranks After Season 2 Debut

Michael Scott may no longer call Netflix his streaming home, but the popular service is behind Steve Carell’s latest TV project. Space Force, based on the real-life military branch, comes from the minds of Carell and The Office creator Greg Daniels. Given that the actual Space Force is controversial in its own right, and that the show was met with its fair share of criticism when it first premiered, Netflix’s astronaut comedy has certainly been the topic of a few conversations. Nevertheless, it has become a popular comedy amongst subscribers, once again resonating with TV fans in its second season.

The second installment of Space Force arrived on Netflix this past Friday, albeit with very little fanfare. Fans have been tuning in to check out the new episodes over the past few days, making Space Force one of the most popular titles currently on Netflix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Monday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 list sees Space Force continue its rise through the ranks. The series is currently the fifth-most popular title on the entire service, passing new animated series The Cuphead Show. With a couple of heavy hitters ahead in the standings, it will be interesting to see if Space Force can climb any higher.

You can check out a full breakdown of Monday’s Netflix Top 10 below!

1. Inventing Anna

“Audacious entrepreneur or con artist? A journalist chases down the story of Anna Delvey, who convinced New York’s elite she was a German heiress.”

2. Love Is Blind

“Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.”

3. Texas Chainsaw Massacre

“In this sequel, influencers looking to breathe new life into a Texas ghost town encounter Leatherface, and infamous killer who wears a mask of human skin.”

4. Sweet Magnolias

“Lifelong friends Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue lift each other up as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the small, Southern town of Serenity.”

5. Space Force

“A four-star general begrudgingly teams up with an eccentric scientist to get the U.S. military’s newest agency – Space Force – ready for lift-off.”

6. The Cuphead Show

“Follow the misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his easily swayed brother Mugman in this animated series based on the hit video game.”

7. Ozark

“A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss.”

8. Blackhat

“A convicted super-hacker is released from jail so he can help a team of American and Chinese experts track down a cyberterrorist.”

9. All of Us Are Dead

“A high school becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. Trapped students must fight their way out — or turn into one of the rabid infected.”

10. St. Vincent

“With his parents preoccupied with their divorce, lonely 12-year-old Oliver strikes up a friendship with his war-veteran neighbor Vincent.”