Netflix Debuts The Diplomat Trailer Starring Keri Russell

Keri Russell, award-winning star of The Americans, is bringing her talents to Netflix for a brand new series. Russell is set to star opposite Rufus Sewell in a political thriller/comedy titled The Diplomat, which follows the appointment of a new United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

The Diplomat doesn't arrive on Netflix until later this month, with all eight episodes of its first season set to drop on the streaming service on April 20th. That said, Netflix has offered up the first footage from the new series so TV fans can get a feel for what to expect. The first trailer for The Diplomat was released on Wednesday, and you can check it out in the video below!

The new series comes from Homeland and The West Wing's Debora Cahn, who serves as showrunner and executive producer in addition to her role as creator. Russell also executive produces alongside Janice Williams and Simon Cellan Jones.

In addition to Russell and Sewell, the cast of The Diplomat includes David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, Ato Essandoh, Celia Imrie, Michael McKean, Nana Mensah, T'Nia Miller, and Miguel Sandoval.

You can check out the official synopsis for The Diplomat below!

"Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She was supposed to go to Afghanistan. She's great in a crisis zone. In a historic home... less so. War is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another. Kate will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight – all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). From showrunner Debora Cahn (THE WEST WING, HOMELAND), THE DIPLOMAT is a high-stakes, contemporary political drama about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships, between countries and people."

The Diplomat premieres on Netflix April 20th.