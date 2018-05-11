Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ Showrunner Promises TV Series Won’t Be Watered Down

While not much is known about the upcoming Witcher Netflix series, you can be sure it won’t be watered down in any form or fashion.

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich put that possibility to rest when a fan expressed worry that the series would downplay the harsher aspects of Witcher’s medieval world. Hissrich replied “There will be no watering down. I give you my word.”

The world of The Witcher is one that deals with a heavy dose of grey, as there are few clear-cut choices between good and evil to be had. It seems Hissrich is intent on keeping that tone in her adaptation, and her next post indicated she is hard at work trying to make it all come together.

“New day, more maps, (much) more coffee,” Hissrich said. “Time to break this pilot! #TheWitcher.”

Like many, Hissrich deals with a constant flow of fan opinion in regard to her new project, and she is taking all the attention, positive and negative, in stride. “I know it’s your passion talking, and for a tv show, fan passion the best thing in the world. Thanks for the encouragement.” That bubbled up again later after someone took issue with a previous retweet.

“I retweeted because it was one of the first encouraging comments, rather than telling me not to screw it up,” Hissrich said. “I don’t plan on screwing it up. I plan on honoring these amazing books — and (for the record) the amazing women in them. But point taken: I will retweet more excitement!”

For those unfamiliar, the Witcher revolves around a group of skilled monster hunters who have the ability to take on beasts of legend thanks to a combination of ancient rituals, training in the magic of signs, and physical conditioning. Witchers have resistance to disease and other infections, as well as night-vision that can be further enhanced with tonics. They also have enhanced strength, endurance, reflexes, and speed, and use signs to confuse, weaken, or dismantle their foes. Combined with their Seel and Silver swords, they are equipped to take down just about any monster.

The most popular of these Witchers is Geralt, who rose to greater fame thanks to the hit video game series. It is unknown if the Netflix series will focus on Geralt, but odds are he will end up involved in some form or fashion.

The Witcher currently has no release date, but you can view more stories regarding the upcoming show here.

