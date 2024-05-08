Ted Lasso Hits Blu-ray With a Complete Series Set

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Want to watch Ted Lasso but you don't want to pay for an Apple TV+ subscription? That will soon be possible as Apple is following Disney's lead by making the one of their biggest shows available on Blu-ray for the first time. The complete series set is up for pre-order here on Amazon now with a release date set for July 30th. Odds are there will be a discount, and if that happens you'll automatically get the lowest price between the time that you pre-order and the release date.

Given that it's a complete series Blu-ray, it's a safe bet that it will include all 3 seasons and 34 episodes of Ted Lasso. However, special features haven't been revealed thus far. This article will be updated when additional information becomes available.

Synopsis: "The show follows Ted Lasso, an American college football coach portrayed by Jason Sudeikis. Despite having no experience coaching soccer, Ted is unexpectedly recruited to manage a fictional English Premier League soccer team called AFC Richmond. The team's owner, Rebecca Welton, secretly hopes that Ted's inexperience will lead to the team's downfall, especially since she gained ownership of the team in a divorce from her unfaithful ex-husband, Rupert."

Potential Ted Lasso Spinoff

Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard in addition to being the show's co-creator, took part in a Reddit AMA (via Deadline) and talked about the possibility of a spinoff.

"My pat answer, that is also 100% true: We don't know. We need a break and will take one presently. Nothing has been ruled out, everything is possible; but that includes the possibility that we're done. We won't know until we've sat with it for a while [and] decompressed," Hunt wrote.

Recently, Nick Mohammed (Nate Shelley) spoke with Deadline and addressed the idea of a spinoff and what he thinks could be next for Nate.

"No, no, I haven't actually," Mohammed said when asked if he thinks about Nate's future. "Well, occasionally I do. We always hear these rumors of a spinoff and I feel really wary of anything, because I feel like Nate's story in particular just feels so complete. I feel like we don't really need to see or know anymore. We just needed to just have those bits. I think we could leave it there, and I'd be very proud of it." When asked if Nate could get married and have kids, Mohammed replied, "I still don't think there's definitely unfinished business to a degree there. He probably still needs to go to Dr. Sharon [Sarah Niles] for a little bit."

"Completely," Mohammed added when asked if he thinks this chapter is really closed. "We obviously knew where it was headed, and we read all the scripts, and we were doing all these interviews. In our heads, we're like, 'Wait. Once you've seen the series, you probably won't want anymore because there's so much closure, so much catharsis in it being three seasons.'"

He continued, "Ted's not going to come back, because he's not going to make that mistake. He's got to stay with Melissa and Henry. That's where his place is, and that's where he's happy. There's always going to still be fixing for the characters to do. They're not all of a sudden perfect. Ted's still probably got his demons in there. But it is such a cathartic ending. I think it would be a shame to kind of be like, 'And see you next year.' It's like, well, where are we starting off on that? You know, I'm sure if we do anything – who knows – I'm sure there will just be a sizable break between them, especially if we film another series. I don't know. But we'll see."