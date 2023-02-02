Netflix Reveals Filming Begins on Final Season of Fan-Favorite Show

Stranger Things isn't the only fan-favorite Netflix show that's coming to an end after its next season. Netflix announced last year that they would be making a fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy. In November, showrunner Steve Blackman shared a photo of the fourth season premiere's script cover page and revealed the season will have six episodes. Today, one of the official Twitter accounts for Netflix shared a photo from the start of production.

"Cameras rolling! #TheUmbrellaAcademy," @WhatsOnNetflix tweeted. You can check out the post below:

What Will Happen in The Umbrella Academy's Final Season?

"This new timeline has been dictated by Hargreeves, who reprogrammed the Universe at the end of the Season 3 finale. But because of Allison's actions, he didn't get to finish what he started before Allison pressed the reset button," Blackman previously explained. "So, the siblings losing their powers isn't going to be the only oddity in this timeline. There are new enemies who want to see them wiped out of existence, but how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back? The stakes have never been greater."

Before the show was renewed Blackman teased the show's endgame.

"I think inevitably if we got a Season 4, it's going towards an endgame," Blackman said. "I think at a certain point, I'm not sure where we'd go after Season 4. We have to be careful. My plan for next year is not to continually tread on the same ground we have before. It's a challenge to come up with a new way to subvert this storyline, and I think we have an idea how to do that. But I think if we got to Season 4, it would be a great ending for the run of the show. I'm not saying I couldn't do more, but you know, I think that would be very satisfying for the audience, four seasons."

The Umbrella Academy stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore.

Are you excited about The Umbrella Academy's final season? What are you hoping will happen? Tell us in the comments!

Stay tuned for more updates about The Umbrella Academy's fourth and final season, which doesn't have a release date.