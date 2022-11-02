Adam Sandler's Hubie Halloween Lands on Netflix Top 10 Two Years Later

Another week means Netflix has debuted another slate of data for what subscribers have been watching for the past week. The least surprising thing about this new data is that their new movie The Good Nurse, starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, premiered as the #1 movie on the service, but there was at least one surprise though. Over two years after the film's debut, the Adam Sandler-starring Hubie Halloween leaped onto the weekly Top 10 on all of Netflix. According to the streamer, in the week leading up to Halloween, the Sandler starring film was watched over 3.9 million hours, making it the #9 movie on the entire platform last week.

When Hubie Halloween first premiered it arrived before Netflix had their weekly Top 10 making this the first time that it has ever appeared on the list. At the time of its debut it was reported, without specific numbers, by Variety that Sandler's movie was one of the most-watched movies on Netflix. In addition to Sandler, Hubie Halloween stars Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Rob Schneider, June Squibb, Kenan Thompson, Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Chiklis, Tim Meadows, Karan Brar, George Wallace, Noah Schnapp, Paris Berelc, China Anne McClain, Steve Buscemi, and Maya Rudolph. You can find the full list of Netflix's current Top 10 below.