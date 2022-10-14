Dahmer Dethroned as #1 Netflix Series by New Thriller

Ever since it premiered, the new Netflix original series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters has been a monster hit on the streamer. In the time since the show has debuted it has wracked up hundreds of millions of hours of streams and has become the #2 most-watched English-language show of all-time on Netflix. With about three weeks under its belt it's more surprising that it was still the #1 streaming series on Netflix, but now the show has fallen down the official Daily Top 10 with the release of another new series...another Ryan Murphy thriller, The Watcher.

Starring Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, and Jennifer Coolidge, The Watcher is based on the internet urban legend of "The Watcher," which began to get traction online in November of 2018 when an article by Reeves Wiedeman was published on The Cut. The story recounted the tale of newly weds that move into a new home and are quickly tormented by a stalker known only as The Watcher who sends threatening letters to their new residence.

As of this writing, Dahmer was watched over 205.3 million hours in its third week of release, with over 700 million hours total since it was released. Check out the current Top 10 TV shows on Netflix below.