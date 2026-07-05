Netflix’s “Horrifying” New True Crime Series is an Instant Streaming Hit – “Couldn’t Stop Watching”

Netflix is not shy about its desire to dominate the true crime genre. There have been a plethora of offerings that the streamer has created in recent years, with everything from series that have centered on relationship woes to cult dramas to roommate-induced terror. Most of these shows have been well received, racking up millions of views within days on the platform—and this newest series is no exception, skyrocketing up the viewership charts in recent weeks.

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Worst Neighbor Ever is genuinely terrifying, highlighting the distinctly messed-up things that people, especially neighbors, are willing to do to one another when tempers flare, and emotions get wild—or when they’re looking for a hefty insurance payout. The logline for the show is pretty straightforward: True stories of neighbors gone bad, from heinous fraud schemes to senseless acts of violent retribution. And that’s exactly what the show brings to light, leaving some viewers “horrified” and addicted. One said, “I’m three eps in and couldn’t stop watching.”

Worst Neighbor Ever Highlights the Worst Kind of People

And that’s never been a secret. But there’s something that seems especially heinous about this newest season. “It’s absolutely infuriating to watch the failure of police to do anything over and over and over again, especially in the 3rd episode,” said one viewer, calling attention to the fact that it’s often the lack of action from the police that allows these situations to escalate until something violent or unhinged takes place. Another added,” Ep 1 and 3 are a tough watch. In both cases, this could have been avoided if the police gave a shit and did their job.” And finally, one viewer said, “It shows how truly useless police and the legal system are in dealing with these cases. I found those two in particular heartbreaking.”

Between this series and its two companion series, Worst Ex Ever and Worst Roommate Ever, it seems that Netflix is primed to continue capitalizing on people’s suffering—but it’s also clear that people will continue to watch that suffering. And people are already clamoring for more to be added to the Worst Ever IP, including Worst Teacher Ever, Worst Boss Ever, Worst Employee Ever, and Worst Spouse Ever, all of which would be sure to drum up a sizeable audience of their own. Overall, it seems that there’s no slowing down the Worst Ever train, and that there will always be an audience for this kind of terror.

What are your thoughts on Worst Neighbor Ever? Does it rank up there with some of the better true crime offerings that Netflix has brought to the table in recent years? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other true crime fans are saying.