Netflix’s New Live-Action Thriller Remake is Officially a Huge Hit with 6.6 Million Views

If you’re a fan of K-dramas, then you know it’s beyond time for a new one to take hold of the streaming charts on Netflix. And those prayers have been answered, with a new live-action webtoon adaptation dominating the charts and easily sliding into the #3 spot on the platform’s Top 10 Most Watched list. This one has already sparked tons of online hype and conversation, and has garnered nearly 7 million views in its first few days on the streamer—though it doesn’t hurt that it already came with a built-in fanbase.

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Agent Kim Reactivated, based on the webtoon Manager Kim, was created by writer Toy and illustrator Jeong Jong-taek. It centers on Mr. Kim (So Ji-sub), a soft-spoken and mild-mannered bank employee and widowed father, as he does his best to keep up with his teenage daughter, Kim Min-ji (Seo Su-min), who is deep in her rebellious phase. But when Min-ji doesn’t return home after an argument where Mr. Kim apologizes to her principal for Min-ji standing up to bullies who made fun of her for her mother’s death, Mr. Kim discovers a worrying trail of evidence that alludes to a kidnapping. But hope isn’t lost, and it’s time for Mr. Kim to shed his mild-mannered identity and pick up the mantle he had set down: that of a black-ops spy.

Agent Kim Reactived Is One Hell of a Spy Thriller

And it’s already gaining crazy traction online, developing a fanbase that’s gladly singing the show’s praises. “Honestly, I never experienced such a well-curated storyline. The tension, the layered characters, the depth, etc., anything and everything about this drama has been impeccable,” said one fan on Reddit. And that’s saying something, considering just how great the recent K-drama additions to Netflix have been, spanning everything from crime dramas to fantasy to romance. Another fan described it as “A mix of John Wick and Taken, with a touch of comedy.”

It’s also worth noting that it’s rare that a K-drama revolves around a middle-aged character. But Agent Kim Reactivated does exactly that. Most of these series revolve around young heroes, but this series flips that on its head, allowing So Ji-sub’s performance to speak for itself, highlighting why Mr. Kim is the perfect protagonist. It makes the overall series more satisfying, allowing it to rise above the competition and rely more on the story’s narrative meat and the relationship between Mr. Kim and his daughter—a bond that raises the stakes in a way the typical K-drama romance simply can’t.

Will you be binging Agent Kim Reactivated? Does it hold up to the webtoon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.