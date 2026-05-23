Netflix’s New 8-Part Netflix Sci-Fi Series With a Near-Perfect Score Is an Instant Streaming Hit

Viewers have been excitedly waiting for this new Netflix sci-fi series that’s promised to bring something entirely unique to the table. And now that it’s here, having debuted on May 21st, it’s not disappointing, easily earning a 95% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes and snagging the #4 spot on the platform’s Top 10 Most Watched list in just two days—proving that it has what it takes to knock Stranger Things from the top of the leaderboard.

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Starring Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, and Bill Pullman, The Buroughs is set in an idyllic retirement community where a group of residents finds themselves forced into the role of unlikely heroes. Forced to take on otherworldly entities that seek to take the most precious thing they have left away from them—time—they must rise to the occasion and put a stop to the plot.

The Boroughs Feels Entirely Singular in Its Narrative

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It feels like a rare treat these days when a series feels entirely original, not falling prey to the easy route of rehashing other successful stories that audiences have seen a thousand times. And while The Boroughs isn’t perfect, it is treading new ground and highlights a new kind of hero who deserves way more screen time. Critic David Opie says, “More than just a spiritual successor to Stranger Things, The Boroughs is an original sci-fi that succeeds on its own terms, even if it does need to iron out a few wrinkles, figuratively speaking.” Critic Hunter Ingram agrees, adding, “Through their monsters-in-the-night approach, Addiss and Matthews create a silly but effective conduit for the knowledge and influence we reap and warp from the generations before us.”

The Boroughs is also a hit with audiences, and while it comes in slightly lower with an audience score of 85%, it’s still performing really well. “An absolute masterpiece so far! Would have loved to have seen a lot more of Bill Pullman, who was magnetic on screen anytime he appeared! Hope there’s a season 2! The best ensemble cast by Hollywood yet!” said one viewer. And with how well the series is performing with both ratings and hours viewed, a second season definitely doesn’t seem out of the question—especially if Netflix is interested in doing away with the trend of canceling beloved television series before they truly get off the ground.

Do you have a favorite moment from The Boroughs yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! And don’t forget to check out what’s going on over at the ComicBook forum.