Netflix’s New Dinosaur Series with a Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Rating is an Instant Hit

A new documentary is taking Netflix by storm, smashing the competition to take the #1 spot on the Top 10 Most Watched list and earning a 100% critics rating in the two days that it’s been available to stream. The story it tells may be as old as time itself, but it’s told in a way that feels entirely fresh and unique—powered by the vision of Steven Spielberg and the iconic voice of Morgan Freeman himself.

The Dinosaurs has debuted on the platform to critical acclaim, enjoying a meteoric rise to the top of the viewership charts, with reviews lauding it as both “epic” and “outstanding.” The series has proven itself a force of nature, spanning millions of years and telling the story of the first dinosaurs all the way to the last, as it examines and explains their 165 million years on Earth and the forces that shaped their evolution.

It’s Exactly What You’d Hope For in a Dinosaur Documentary

“The Dinosaurs brings a lost world back to life, and the documentary series is every bit as epic as a story about dinosaurs needs to be,” says critic Danielle Solzman of the four-part documentary series. And that’s high praise when there’s no shortage of documentaries and docuseries floating around out there telling the same story over the same stretch of time—not to mention the renaissance that the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World films are currently enjoying.

While casual viewers have said the narration drags in places, the consensus seems to be that, while educational, the film in no way neglects its visual medium. “The best dinosaur documentary of the last 10 years. A lesson that doesn’t neglect entertainment. I was tired of those repetitive documentaries like the Apple one that are only concerned with visuals and are dragged out,” says one viewer. Another adds, “MUCH better than the previous series Life on Our Planet. Excellent narration by Morgan Freeman, excellent CGI, and excellent score by Lorne Balfe. Leans into the cinematic side much more, but the science is sound.”

All in all, it seems that The Dinosaurs manages to fill the giant, prehistoric shoes set out before it. It’s both entertaining and educational, not to mention visually stunning and narratively sound. It carries a heavy sense of emotion and perfectly balances it with the action needed to ensure a docuseries never veers into “boring” territory.

Do you have a favorite moment from The Dinosaurs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!