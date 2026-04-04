Netflix’s New Horror TV Show Is a Certified Success, but Can’t Beat Its Massive Returning Fantasy Show

A new horror series is taking Netflix by storm, barreling past the competition to take the #2 spot on the platform’s Top 10 Most Watched list. And while it hasn’t been able to dethrone the live-action One Piece, that doesn’t mean that it’s not wickedly thrilling and well worth the watch for those less interested in the anime adaptation, especially if you’re looking for something tense and terrifying to kick back and relax with.

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Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen is sitting at an impressive 88% among critics, and while it may have been better as a movie than as a limited series, horror fans were thoroughly impressed by series creator Haley Z. Boston’s contribution to the genre. Starring Camila Morrone, Adam DiMarco, and Jennifer Jason Leigh, the story centers on a young woman named Rachel (Morrone) who becomes engaged to her fiancé, Nicky (DiMarco). As her wedding approaches, Rachel’s unease grows, and everything reaches a fever pitch in the days leading up to the ceremony, which is set to take place at Nicky’s parents’ property—a remote home far removed from the rest of the world. What starts out as your typical horror fare descends into a commentary surrounding a woman’s fear of marriage and the notion that the person she’s chosen to spend her life with might be putting her in danger.

This Series Is a Timely, Fresh Take on the Horror Genre

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Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen has the audience constantly asking themselves whether Rachel is genuinely facing something horrifying or if it’s just the anxiety over her impending wedding that’s ratcheting up. But is there anything more terrifying than tying yourself to someone who might be a danger to you? “It preys on the terrifying feeling of committing yourself to someone—and their family—forever, and adds a supernatural twist that brings buckets of blood to this perfect day,” says critic Dais Johnston of Inverse.

While the pacing of the show lags in places, leaving certain ends loose throughout, it uses its cast, score, and cinematography in a way that makes those loose ends feel less debilitating. Critic Tim Glanfield notes, “The show is a masterclass in slowly building a sense of tension and anxiety while not being afraid to bring in the blood and gore when required.” The dread builds throughout, carrying the series through its weaker moments and into an explosive finale that makes the entire thing worth the time it takes to watch. And it doesn’t hurt that Camila Morrone is very much on her way to becoming a superstar—her performance is hands down one of the best things about Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen.

What are your thoughts on the series? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going with other horror fans.