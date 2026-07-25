Neuromancer Trailer Reveals First Look at Apple TV’s Adaptation of the Unfilmable Sci-fi Novel

Sci-fi fans have long had novels on their shelves that could only live there, texts that serve as stories that could only live on the page and which seemed impossible to bring to the big screen. One of those titles for the longest time was Frank Herbert’s Dune, but Denis Villeneuve’s two-film adaptation proved that even that dense tome could be brought to life if fans waited long enough for visual effects and filmmaking techniques to catch up to the ideas. Another one of those was William Gibson’s Neuromancer, the 1984 genre novel that was dubbed “unfilmable” despite multiple attempts to get it off the ground. Now, it’s actually happening.

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Apple TV, one of the beacons of sci-fi in the streaming space, officially rocked Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con today with the official first look at the TV Series adaptation of Neuromancer. Not only does the footage from the show, created for television by Graham Roland and JD Dillard, seem to be very true to the spirit of Gibson’s original text, but it also looks wholly unlike anything else on TV at the time, even against Apple TV’s own impressive output. Don’t believe it, see for yourself below.

Neuromancer Trailer Reveals First Adaptation of “Unfilmable” Sci-fi Novel

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So what exactly makes Neuromancer so unfilmable? Like Dune, it had major sci-fi tech at its core, with a futuristic world that already would require an extensive budget. To take it a step further, though, the film has a cyberspace matrix at its very core, something that is easy to write about in text but hard to visualize. Given that we’re now in 2026, and plenty of other films have adopted that same storytelling device to great effect on the big screen (ahem… The Matrix), it’s less of an unfilmable novel now.

The books are also pretty densely written. In addition to long internal monologues from the POV of its characters, it’s a wild world with its own language of terms and slang, making for a tough-to-adapt work. Not to say filmmakers hadn’t tried, with Ridley Scott previously attached to an adaptation back in the 80s.

Now, though, it’s here, and it’s clearly filmable. Neuromancer stars Callum Turner in the role of the damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case, the iconic character at the center of the story who works in digital espionage. The first teaser for the series may be quick, but it packs a major punch, showing off the wild futuristic world that the story takes place in, and also first looks at the amazing costumes the rest of the cast are sporting.

The cast for Neuromancer also includes Briana Middleton, Mark Strong (Shazam!), Joseph Lee (Star Trek: Picard), Peter Sarsgaard (The Batman), Clémence Poésy (Harry Potter), and Emma Laird (28 Years Later). Others set to appear include Max Irons, André De Shields, Isabella Pappas, and Dane DeHaan.

Neuromancer officially premieres globally on Apple TV on Friday, January 22, 2027, with two episodes, followed by one new episode every Friday through March 19, 2027. The good news for the team is that Neuromancer wasn’t an isolated release; it’s the first in a trilogy of books, meaning the team has plenty of material to work with for future seasons.