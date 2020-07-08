Fans Are Already Loving Javicia Leslie as the New Batwoman
Wednesday was a huge day for fans of The CW's Batwoman. After the stunning news earlier this year that not only would Ruby Rose not be returning for the Arrowverse series' second season and that instead of simply recasting the Kate Kane role the series would be introducing a new Batwoman altogether, fans finally found out who will be donning the cape and cowl when the show returns. It was officially announced that Javicia Leslie, best known for her role on God Friended Me, will be playing the new iteration of Batwoman for Season 2 and fans are loving it.
Leslie will portray Ryan Wilder, a character described as likeable, messy, a little goofy and untamed, nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the Batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero.
Leslie will be the first Black actress to play Batwoman, something that Leslie acknowledged in a statement, noting that she's extremely proud and honored.
“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show, which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” Leslie said.
And fans are loving it. Soon after the announcement, social media lit up with positive reactions to Leslie's casting. While there has been a lot of controversy around the idea of replacing the Kate Kane character, even the most skeptical of fans appear to be on board for Leslie's Batwoman and some have even said her casting gives them a reason to start watching The CW series.
Batwoman is scheduled to return with new episodes in January of 2021.
“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show, which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community.” IT’S A YES FOR ME https://t.co/QHxYG64iZQ— cam 🌻 (@scrofantastic) July 8, 2020
now I feel like I can mourn the loss of Kate Kane and give #Batwoman S2 a fair chance. We know they’re capable of telling great stories, so I’m hyped to see how this plays out and how Ryan interacts w/ the existing characters. @JaviciaLeslie is going to be a killer hero! 🦇🤍— jay snow. (@snowyjay) July 8, 2020
A POC playing batwoman !!!!!!! Let’s gooooooo I’ll watch to support her https://t.co/ilPJf9aOVJ— Jr BLM (HIVESZN)🐝🇵🇷🧛🏿 (@El_Bor1) July 8, 2020
Might f*ck around and start watching Batwoman now. https://t.co/9ijI44StHS— Jen (@darlinginmyway) July 8, 2020
Batwoman is a Black and I’m back onboard for the show. I hope she links up with Flash and Black Lightning in the crossovers.— 🤖Mr. Robot😶 (@UptownRoamer) July 8, 2020
I will be fully stanning batwoman next season— Dennis 🤷🏽♂️ (@tvaddict91) July 8, 2020
Ok, sit me down as intrigued here. I’m still not convinced that someone other than Kate Kane should be Batwoman, but with this announcement … well, I’m willing to be convinced. https://t.co/6ljEM5IDaN— Sarah Hendrica Bickerton 🏳️🌈 (@sarahhbickerton) July 8, 2020
BATWOMAN CAST A DARK SKIN BALCK WOMAN WHY WE WON SO HARD!! THEY SAID BLACK GAY RIGHTS LOVE TO SEE IT!!!!! pic.twitter.com/iCiUNRWiLc— mordecai (@mlsmorls) July 8, 2020
Suddenly, I will be watching Batwoman S2 😍— 💚 NEON 💚 (@AsToldByNeon) July 8, 2020
Now ima definitely need the Batwoman/Black Lightning team up 😩 https://t.co/tcUaj0CwdO— Risotto D. Negro 👨🏾🔬 (@KillaCJ93) July 8, 2020
