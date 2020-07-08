Fans Are Already Loving Javicia Leslie as the New Batwoman

Wednesday was a huge day for fans of The CW's Batwoman. After the stunning news earlier this year that not only would Ruby Rose not be returning for the Arrowverse series' second season and that instead of simply recasting the Kate Kane role the series would be introducing a new Batwoman altogether, fans finally found out who will be donning the cape and cowl when the show returns. It was officially announced that Javicia Leslie, best known for her role on God Friended Me, will be playing the new iteration of Batwoman for Season 2 and fans are loving it.

Leslie will portray Ryan Wilder, a character described as likeable, messy, a little goofy and untamed, nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the Batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero.

Leslie will be the first Black actress to play Batwoman, something that Leslie acknowledged in a statement, noting that she's extremely proud and honored.

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show, which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” Leslie said.

And fans are loving it. Soon after the announcement, social media lit up with positive reactions to Leslie's casting. While there has been a lot of controversy around the idea of replacing the Kate Kane character, even the most skeptical of fans appear to be on board for Leslie's Batwoman and some have even said her casting gives them a reason to start watching The CW series.

Want to see how excited fans are for Leslie's Batwoman? Read on for more!

Batwoman is scheduled to return with new episodes in January of 2021.