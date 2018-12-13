New ‘Deadly Class’ Teaser Features Lana Condor’s Saya

This world is hers for the taking. #DeadlyClass hits SYFY on Jan 16. pic.twitter.com/dfUtq8qAph — Deadly Class (@DeadlyClassSYFY) December 12, 2018

SYFY has released a new teaser for their forthcoming comics adaptation Deadly Class — this one centered on Saya, played by Lana Condor.

Saya Kuroki is, at least in the comics, the favorite daughter of a notorious Japanese crime family.

As seen in the Deadly Class pilot, she is responsible for recruiting and watching over Marcus Lopez Arguello (Benjamin Wadsworth), who serves as the audience’s point-of-view character in Deadly Class.

Marcus falls instantly in love with the captivating Saya — a feeling which is not reciprocated. This complicates an already-complicated relationship with Maria, who has feelings for Marcus — but also has a homicidally-jealous boyfriend.

The series, which just wrapped production and comes in early 2019, is based on the Image Comics series from writer Rick Remender and artist Wes Craig. Remender also serves as showrunner on the adaptation.

“Deadly Class is one of the more twisted coming-of-age stories we’ve ever read,” executive producer Joe Russo said in a first look video over the summer. “It does an amazing job of exploring teenage years and the sense of alienation that you feel. The first time we read the book we were blown away. That’s why we’re standing here working on the show.”

“Fans of the comic book are going to be delighted. Deadly Class is authentic, honest, and brutal. The threats are real,” Remender added.

Anthony Russo continues, “There’s a mix of a lot of different sensibilities spanning everything from our more intense action work in Captain America: The Winter Soldier to like some of our more absurdist sensibilities.”

Set in a dark, heightened world against the backdrop of late ’80s counterculture, Deadly Class follows the story of Marcus (Benjamin Wadsworth), a teen living on the streets who is recruited into Kings Dominion, an elite private academy where the world’s top crime families send their next generations. Maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques and his own adolescent uncertainties soon proves to be vital. Based on the best-selling 2014 Image Comics graphic novel by Rick Remender and Wes Craig, Deadly Class is a coming-of-age journey full of ancient mystery and teen angst.

From Sony Pictures Television and Universal Cable Productions, Deadly Class stars Wadsworth, Benedict Wong, Lana Condor, María Gabriela de Faría, Luke Tennie, Liam James and Michel Duval.

The series will premiere on January 16.