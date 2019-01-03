New ‘Deadly Class’ Trailer Introduces F—face

You’ve been accepted to Kings Dominion. Now see the chaos that comes with it. #DeadlyClass pic.twitter.com/0uqJk9IuXD — Deadly Class (@DeadlyClassSYFY) January 1, 2019

SYFY has released a new trailer for Deadly Class — one that introduces the character of Chester “F–kface” Wilson, played by Wayward Pines veteran Tom Stevens.

In the comics, Wilson was roommates with Marcus Arguello at the Sunset Boy’s Home. He would torture Marcus frequently and have him bring him food from the cafeteria. During Marcus’s escape from the school, F-face was badly burned in the pin and bomb explosion.

SYFY has released the Deadly Class pilot online, almost a month ahead of its planned premiere date on January 16.

Fans who want to see the episode, which ComicBook.com called one of the best comic book TV pilots ever made, can do so here.

Deadly Class, which IMDb has rated as one of its ten most-anticipated TV shows of 2019, follows a homeless teenager named Marcus (Bejamin Wadsworth) after he is recruited to a boarding school for budding assassins, is based on a comic book written by Rick Remender, who also produces the show. He has said that one of the benefits of TV is that he will get to explore some of the spaces in between stories in the comics, and to elaborate on things that he moved past fairly quickly the first time around.

Remender’s influence has also seemingly guaranteed that the work of artist Wes Craig, colorist Lee Loughridge, and letterer Rus Wooton are translated as accurately to the screen as they can.

Set in a dark, heightened world against the backdrop of late ’80s counterculture, DEADLY CLASS follows the story of Marcus (Benjamin Wadsworth), a teen living on the streets who is recruited into Kings Dominion, an elite private academy where the world’s top crime families send their next generations. Maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques and his own adolescent uncertainties soon proves to be vital. Based on the best-selling 2014 Image Comics graphic novel by Rick Remender and Wes Craig, DEADLY CLASS is a coming-of-age journey full of ancient mystery and teen angst.

DEADLY CLASS stars Wadsworth (“Teen Wolf”), Benedict Wong (“Doctor Strange,” “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams”), Lana Condor (“‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before,” “X-Men: Apocalypse”), María Gabriela de Faría (“Yo Soy Franky,” “Sitiados”), Luke Tennie (“Shock and Awe”), Liam James (“The Way Way Back,” “The Killing”), and Michel Duval (“Señora Acero,” QUEEN OF THE SOUTH).

From Sony Pictures Television and Universal Cable Productions (UCP), DEADLY CLASS was adapted for television by Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott, who serve as executive producers alongside Joe Russo (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “Captain America: Civil War”), Anthony Russo (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “Captain America: Civil War”), Mike Larocca (“Spy”) and Mick Betancourt (USA Network’s THE PURGE, “Shots Fired”). Remender, Feldsott and Betancourt share showrunner duties on the series.

Deadly Class will debut on SYFY on January 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.