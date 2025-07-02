South Park Announces Surprise Delay

The boys of South Park were planning a comeback this month to once again navigate surreal territory but unfortunately, it seems that fans of Kyle, Stan, Kenny, and Cartman are going to have to wait a little longer than expected for season 27’s debut. In a surprising turn of events, the Comedy Central animated series has announced that it will be pushing back its next season release date but fans shouldn’t be too worried. Luckily, season 27’s new release date isn’t too far off from when it was originally set to land and we have the goods when it comes to when the snowy Colorado town will arrive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

South Park’s 27th season was originally set to premiere on Wednesday, July 9th but will now arrive on Wednesday, July 23rd, two weeks later. While an official reason for the delay wasn’t shared, there are often times where the creation of episodes can be down to the wire. Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have been routinely shown putting together episodes at the very last minute, working hard with scripting, voice acting, and all the other moving parts that have helped South Park become a household name. Fingers crossed that the additional episodes that make up season 27 will continue to air weekly.

South Park’s Streaming Ordeal

South Park has been in the news lately not just thanks to its upcoming season but thanks to the licensing deal that saw the series on both Paramount+ and HBO Max. Initially, Kenny, Cartman, Stan, and Kyle were set to depart from Warner Bros’ streaming platform but a renegotiation took place that helped the show live on with HBO Max. So for fans of the Comedy Central series, you’ll have two different platforms to stream the series for its upcoming season.

South Park returning to a seasonal approach for its episodes might be a welcome approach for many fans, as the property has been leaning far harder into one-shot specials these days. While it’s possible that the animated series might return to this format, fans can still prepare for season 27’s arrival all the same. There are many mysteries surrounding what the next season will focus on, though trailers have hinted at wild events like spoofing P. Diddy and a war with Canada.

In terms of the last time we witnessed a regular episode of South Park, it actually has been awhile. “Spring Break” was the title of the previous season finale and aired over two years ago, giving way to the specials that have taken over for the more normal seasonal approach. While Parker and Stone haven’t confirmed what approach they’ll take to the show following this season, we doubt that this will be the grand finale for South Park when all is said and done.

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to our favorite four raunchy animated characters? Follow along with ComicBook.com for the latest updates on South Park and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime or hit us up in the comments.

Via The Wrap