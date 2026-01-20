New Prime Video TV Series Is Their Next Big Animated Show (And Comic Fans Have Been Waiting For It)

Prime Video is quickly becoming a major competitor in the streaming arena. Though it’s a crowded space to operate in for sure, Prime Video continues to impress with its original shows, especially the adaptations, with hits like The Boys, Fallout, Reacher, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, all making waves in pop culture. A key piece of this is the adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley’s Invincible, which has already been renewed for a fifth season, but their other adult animation shows as well, like The Legend of Vox Machina and Hazbin Hotel.

Now, Prime Video has confirmed they’re bringing another major show to life, revealing that the beloved WEBTOON web comic Lore Olympus has officially been ordered to series as a new adult animated show for the streaming service. Created by Rachel Smythe, Lore Olympus is a modern retelling of Greek mythology with a distinct visual style, both of which have propelled the series to become one of the most read web comics in the world, with more than 1.8 billion global views. All that, along with their current record in the medium, means Prime Video has a guaranteed hit on their hands.

Prime Video Confirms a Lore Olympus TV Show Is Happening (And the Right Way)

Lore Olympus, which won the Will Eisner Award for Best Webcomic in 2022 and 2023, is an adaptation that arrives with a giant fanbase already waiting for it. Smythe’s series puts a distinctly modern spin on these classic stories, with the characters wearing modern fashion and using modern technology, plus a distinct visual style. If the series is able to recreate the iconic storytelling that Smythe has developed, blending bold colors with personality in the writing that feels contemporary and timeless, this could very well become Prime Video’s next big thing.

In Lore Olympus, witness what the gods do…after dark. The friendships and the lies, the gossip and the wild parties, and of course, forbidden love. Because it turns out, the gods aren’t so different from us after all, especially when it comes to their problems. Stylish and immersive, this is one of mythology’s greatest stories — The Taking of Persephone — as it has never been told before.

Julia Cooperman, whose previous credits include The Winchesters spinoff from Supernatural and the Disney+ sequel series Willow, will serve as showrunner, writer, and executive producer, with WEBTOON Productions and The Jim Henson Company producing the series.

“I am beyond thrilled to partner with Prime Video, The Jim Henson Company, and WEBTOON on the series adaptation of Rachel Smythe’s wildly popular webcomic, Lore Olympus,” Cooperman said in a statement. “My fascination with Greek mythology has spanned grade-school libraries and college seminars. Reading Lore Olympus, I was reminded of the enduring power of these tales, which echo through so much of our modern-day storytelling. We can’t wait to share this frisky, soulful, and timely reimagining of Persephone and Hades’ story with new audiences and longtime readers alike.”

“Through her beautiful and creative Lore Olympus, Rachel Smythe has created a new approach to the Greek myth of Persephone that is as relevant today as ever, and features the kind of vibrant world-building that we find deeply inspiring. It is a true privilege to be partnering with WEBTOON on one of their most popular titles, which marks The Jim Henson Company’s first-ever adult animated series,” said Lisa Henson, CEO of The Jim Henson Company and an executive producer on the show.

The only downside to today’s news about Lore Olympus on Prime Video is how long it might take to be released. It’s worth noting that an animated series adaptation of Lore Olympus was first confirmed seven years ago, back in 2019, with development on the series seemingly continuing that entire time. No casting has been confirmed, and no official visuals have been revealed, but fans will be eagerly awaiting this premiere, and Prime Video knows it, too.