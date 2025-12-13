Disney’s Biggest Returning Show of 2025 is The Perfect Reminder To Read This Series

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is back for its second season on Disney+ after a critically acclaimed first season, proving that the appetite for modern fantasy rooted in ancient Greek mythology is stronger than ever. The streaming series was a triumph for Disney+, delivering a long-awaited, faithful adaptation of Rick Riordan’s beloved novels that was met with an overwhelmingly positive reaction from fans. Percy, the demigod son of Poseidon, navigates a world of monsters, gods, and quests in adventures that capture the imagination of viewers (and readers) across generations. As the new episodes—adapting the second novel, Percy Jackson and the Sea of Monsters—drop weekly throughout the holiday season and into January 2026, the excitement around returning to Camp Half-Blood is reaching a fever pitch.

But for those who are counting down the minutes until their next dose of gods behaving badly and heroes rising to the occasion, there is a perfect companion piece to fill the time between episodes. It’s a series that offers a distinctly different, yet equally charming, take on Greek mythology, and it’s one that every Percy Jackson fan should add to their reading list: Rachel Smythe’s globally popular, beautifully illustrated WEBTOON, Lore Olympus.

Both Series Give Modern Audiences a Fresh View of Greek Mythology Through Different Mediums

What makes Percy Jackson and its Disney+ adaptation so successful is Riordan’s ingenious modern reimaging of mythology. By setting the ancient world of gods and heroes against the familiar backdrop of contemporary America, Riordan manages to make figures like Zeus, Poseidon, and Athena relatable, messy, and infinitely entertaining. The story captures the all-too-relatable struggle of finding one’s identity and fighting for a place in the world, all while dodging a Minotaur or sailing into the Bermuda Triangle. But while Percy Jackson focuses on the half-mortal children of the gods, the Olympian parents themselves are often secondary characters; powerful forces that drive the plot but remain largely separate from the day-to-day high-stakes action.

This is where Rachel Smythe’s Lore Olympus steps in to offer a complementary perspective, plunging readers directly into the lavish, brightly-colored drama befitting of the Greek gods. Available on the digital webcomic platform, WEBTOON, and now in hardcover print copies, Lore Olympus is a vibrant, contemporary retelling of the classic myth of Hades and Persephone that flips the original story on its head. Here, the Olympian gods live in a high-society world complete with a social media landscape, corporate offices, and all the scandalous intrigue of modern celebrity culture. Zeus runs a corporate empire, Hades drives a luxury car, and the gods are both impossibly powerful and deeply, sometimes tragically, human in their flaws. Unlike the classic myth, Hades and Persephone have a slow-burning romance that is built on mutual love and respect, not kidnapping and a terrifying god of the underworld.

The core strength of the series, much like Percy Jackson, is taking characters we thought we knew and making them feel entirely new. Fans who love the fun, modern spin on the gods’ personalities in the Disney+ show will find that Smythe’s work pushes that concept even further. It is a brilliant deep-dive into the complex, often toxic, relationships among the Olympians, turning ancient family feuds into a must-read, character-driven soap opera.

Smythe’s Striking Artwork and Captivating Storytelling Create an Unforgettable Reading Experience

Beyond the shared foundation of Greek mythology, Smythe’s artwork on Lore Olympus is a huge draw for fans of the fantastical. While the Percy Jackson Disney+ series stands out for its excellent production values, Lore Olympus makes full use of the vertical scrolling format for which WEBTOON is known, delivering a truly stunning and special reading experience. The art style is famous for its bright, expressive color palette, with each character assigned a dominant color that reflects their personality and domain—Hades, a cool blue; Persephone, a soft, yet bold pink.

The storytelling was originally delivered in bite-sized, weekly chapters. However, the series reached its conclusion in 2024, making the story available in its entirety on WEBTOON and in special hardcover print editions. Smythe tackles complex themes, including trauma, abuse of power, and personal growth, with a sensitive hand. The central romance between the King of the Underworld and the Goddess of Spring is handled with great care, evolving slowly and authentically against a backdrop of godly politics and high-stakes drama. It’s an epic love story that doesn’t shy away from the darker elements of the original myths but ultimately frames them through a lens of hope and healing.

If the Percy Jackson series is a rallying cry for the next generation of heroes, Lore Olympus is an intimate look at the enduring power of myth and the complexities of divinity. Both works are a testament to the fact that ancient Greek stories are still as entertaining today as they were centuries ago.

So, as you settle in for the next episode of Percy’s adventures, remember that the perfect complementary journey—one filled with bright art, messy gods, and a love story for the ages—is just a few clicks away. Lore Olympus is the ideal way to keep the spirit of modern mythology alive between your weekly visits to Camp Half-Blood.

